Willmar City Council to address land sale for Halal slaughterhouse, THC edible sales
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halaal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council will hold a hearing during Monday's meeting on whether to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
Man killed when hit by SUV in Arlington
(Arlington, MN) -- A man from Guatemala is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in the south-central Minnesota city of Arlington. The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Carrillo Pabalo Higinio was struck by an S-U-V late Saturday night while crossing Highway Five near Sibley East High School. Higinio died at the crash site. The report says the 30-year-old Mankato woman driving the S-U-V wasn’t hurt and that alcohol was not involved.
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
More than $23,000 raised in Willmar to fight Alzheimer's
(Willmar MN-) The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's was held at Robbin's Island Saturday. The sun broke out just in time for the opening ceremonies. Lakeland Broadcasting's Sharon Kennedy was the emcee...Kennedy lost her mother to Alzheimers 3 years ago and has other family members who have been effected. She says she's always listening for news about cures or treatments...
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
Police Investigating Some Suspicious Activity in Sartell
SARTELL -- Sartell police are investigating some suspicious activity that happened Sunday night. Officers were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. to 2nd Street South near Theisen Road on reports of a loud explosion. Authorities arrived to find a tire smoking in a grassy area and multiple vehicles speeding away from...
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
Benson City Council chooses Webb for next city manager
(Benson MN-) The Benson City Council has chosen Clarkfield City Administrator Christopher Webb to be the next Benson city manager. Webb, along with candidates Steve Barnett and Dan Coughlin were interviewed last week, and the city council chose Webb and offered him a contract, which he has accepted. The Benson City Council will vote on approval of the contract at their meeting this afternoon. Webb will replace longtime city manager Robert Wolfington, who retired in May. Barnett is the current South Dakota Secretary of State, and Coughlin is the former Olivia City Administrator.
3rd Annual Rib Fest Squidfest
Any Minnesota Fire Department is welcome to be a part of it. $125 entry fee, up to 2 rib grillers per fire department. Entertainment by Maddy Braun & Brody Cordes from 6 to 10 pm. For more information call 320-564-2537.
Danube Man Seriously Hurt in Grave Pit Accident
On Thursday morning at 10:13, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a man that fell around 15 feet, landing on his neck. The subject was located in a gravel pit on the 29000 block of 840th Avenue of Danube in Troy Township.
Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal
What: Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal. Everyone is welcome. Bring your family, friends and neighbors. A meal will follow the service in the fellowship hall. A free will offering will go to the church towards fixing basement stairway.
Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home
(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
Destiny FUNdraiser @ Jomas Hill Winery
Saturday, September 17th from 1 to 9 pm at the Jomas Hill Vineyard and Winery in Darwin. Free Will Offering - Family Friendly Event - No Admission Fee, No Parking Fee, No Minimums. Enjoy free LIVE music 🎶, yard games, Destiny EWO info booth, explore the 🍇 vineyard, & learn...
Conrad Rozeboom
Conrad A. Rozeboom, 94, of Murdock, passed away on September 17, 2022, at the age of 94. A celebration of life will be at 12:00 pm, Saturday, September 24th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Private burial will be at Bethany Reformed Cemetery in Clara City. www.hafh.org. Conrad “Con”...
Dense Fog Advisory issued September 19 at 2:20AM CDT until September 19 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS
..DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Renville and Redwood Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest visibilities are expected in the.
High School Football Results Friday September 16
(Storm held the ball for 11 minutes in the 4th quarter. Sauk Rapids-Rice improves to 3-0) Cambridge-Isanti 31, Tech 0.
Wildcats win big for Homecoming
The NL-S Wildcats scored on their first and last drives of the game, and many times in between, for a 56-8 Homecoming victory over Holy Family Catholic Fire in New London on Friday night. The halftime score of 42-0 came via two Brycen Christensen touchdown receptions, two Gabe Rohman touchdown...
