Chicago Weather Alert: Chance of severe storms
CHICAGO (CBS) — Most of the forecast this week feels like summer for the Chicago area. But there is a remote chance of a few severe storms in western Illinois spilling into the western and southern parts of the area Sunday evening. Those storms will likely be south of...
Why was there no plan to prevent public safety crisis during Mexican Independence Day celebrations?
CHICAGO (CBS) — We are no strangers to traffic and large events in Chicago, but the gridlock created by Mexican Independence Day celebrations over the weekend resulted in not only a traffic concern, but also a public safety concern. CBS 2’s Tara Molina asked city leaders Monday why we...
Highland Park body found along Lake Michigan shoreline ID’d
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) — A man found dead on Lake Michigan’s north suburban shoreline on Saturday morning, who was killed in a “violent confrontation,” has been identified, Lake County officials said. Matthew Ascaridis, 45, of Highland Park was found about 5:10 a.m. Saturday, when Highland...
Plainfield 202 schools announce bus drivers threatening strike
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — On Sunday parents in suurban Plainfield with children in 202 schools received a warning. The district sent out a notice that said bus drivers are threatening to strike, or stage a work stoppage on Tuesday. The district added that this would affect regular education transportation...
Man found dead on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park killed in ‘violent confrontation’: police
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) — A man found dead on Lake Michigan’s north suburban shoreline on Saturday morning was killed in a “violent confrontation,” Lake County police said Sunday. At about 5:10 a.m. Saturday, Highland Park police responded to a report of an unconscious person on...
7 dead, 45 wounded in Chicago shootings during the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least seven people are dead, and 45 others are wounded in shootings across Chicago during the weekend. Four of the victims are under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg by gunfire Friday night in the 3000 block of West Wellington in Lakeview around 5:20 p.m.
Death investigation underway after body found on beach in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is launching an investigation after a body was found on the shore of Lake Michigan. Highland Park Police responded to a report of a person lying unconscious on the beach at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
Man shot, woman robbed outside of restaurant in Homan Square
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot before a woman was robbed outside of a restaurant in Homan Square early Monday morning. Police said the 30-year-old man was leaving Star Gyros, in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Road around 3:30 a.m., when shots were fired from a black Nissan pickup truck. The man was taken to a local hospital after suffering a graze wound to the face.
Police search for vehicle that struck two people riding scooter in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run in Little Village earlier this month. Police said on Sept. 5, two individuals were riding a GOTRAX electric scooter, in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:03 p.m., when they were struck by a black 2019 Kia Soul.
Top Chicago Police official Ernest Cato III suddenly announces retirement
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ernest Cato III, one of the highest-ranking Chicago Police officials, put in for his retirement Friday, according to a Chicago Police source. The announcement came the same day as a Chicago Police officer and sergeant were each hit with felony charges after Cook County prosecutors say they shot an unarmed man in July in Pilsen.
Bullet grazes head of 3-year-old girl in Lawndale
A 3-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The girl was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle about 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road when gunfire shattered the back window and grazed her head, according to Chicago police.
Multiple critically wounded in South Deering shooting after verbal altercation, Chicago police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — At least three people were shot during a verbal altercation in South Deering Sunday, according to police. The video above is ABC7’s 24/7 livestream. The victims got into a verbal altercation with another group of individuals in the 2900-block of East 97th Street just before 4:30 p.m. when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots in the direction of the victims, striking them, police said.
Person shot, killed while driving in Avondale
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is dead while driving in the Avondale neighborhood Saturday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 2900 block of West Diversey around 12:34 a.m.. Police said a 25 year-old victim was driving when an occupant in a white jeep fired shots. The...
Lake Forest police investigate after man found dead near Lake Michigan shoreline
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve Saturday morning. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force said around 5:10 a.m., Highland Park police were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road for a report of an unconscious person on the shoreline. Upon arrival, police discovered the man who was pronounced dead.
Man, 23, shot and killed while riding in vehicle in Grayslake
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot while riding in a vehicle in Grayslake Saturday morning. The man was a passenger in a vehicle on Washington Street near Lancer Lane around 10:45 a.m. when someone inside another vehicle started shooting at the victim’s vehicle, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
