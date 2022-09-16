CHICAGO (CBS) – At least seven people are dead, and 45 others are wounded in shootings across Chicago during the weekend. Four of the victims are under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg by gunfire Friday night in the 3000 block of West Wellington in Lakeview around 5:20 p.m.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO