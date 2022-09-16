Read full article on original website
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
Out-of-This-World Pluto has an out-of-this-world personality. This happy, energetic 45-pound pit mix loves to explore and meet people, so if you want to get your steps in and meet new friends, he’s your boy! Thanks to the Pit Project and his sponsor, Kristine Goas, you can adopt Pluto for $75, but you must own your home to adopt him.
Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary
Owner Carlos Hermida says his shop is the first ever mushroom dispensary in Florida and in the U.S.
Beach Beacon
Victim drowned after alligator attack in Largo
LARGO — The body had no arms and one leg when it was spotted floating along the shore of Taylor Lake in Largo by a passerby walking a dog at John S. Taylor Park on May 31. A flying disc floated a few feet away. Now, more than three...
Mysuncoast.com
Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal shelters across the Suncoast running low on space. One Bradenton brewery is working to make a difference by getting those animals adopted. Motorworks Brewery holds an event they call “Yappy Hour” every third Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For each event the brewery chooses a new animal charity to sponsor.
fox35orlando.com
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
tampabeacon.com
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Mangrove snapper biting around bridges
Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says redfish are coming together in larger schools and are moving up the bay. A good place to work now is the flat off 4th Street above the Gandy Bridge on the Pinellas side, north to above the Howard Frankland Bridge off the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Live sardines, pinfish or cut bait work well. The mangrove snapper bite remains strong, with fish to 15 inches or more common around the pilings of the bay bridges, docks and artificial reefs. Snook are clinging to the mangroves, often pushing into them out of reach when the water is high. Tripletail are around in good numbers. Check markers and buoys, as they tend to congregate around these structures. Small, live sardines or shrimp are good baits. Look for schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper, open water sections of the bay from Picnic Island all the way out to the Skyway Bridge.
Bay News 9
Orlando trucker inducted into Truck Driver Hall of Fame
TAMPA, Fla. — The International Food Service Distribution Association just wrapped up a conference in Tampa, where some of the industry’s best drivers were inducted into the Truck Driver Hall of Fame. Barry Thomas became a truck driver in a round-about way. What You Need To Know. The...
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast animals need your help
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County animal services are over capacity, and they need help from the Suncoast Community. The Best friends National Adoption weekend is a chance to help the animals find the homes they need. Manatee county animal services receive an average of nine animals dropped off daily...
fox13news.com
ZooTampa red wolf puppies are a ‘step in the right direction’ for species survival
TAMPA, Fla. - Everyone loves puppies, but at ZooTampa, a special set of red wolf puppies are even more special than they are cute. "Here at the zoo, we actually have quite a few red wolves, and we are a part of the species survival program to basically try to bring the species back from extinction," stated Molly Lippencott, the curator of Florida and manatees at ZooTampa.
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
fox13news.com
First-of-its-kind anime convention draws thousands to St. Pete Coliseum
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Thousands of costumes, collectors and creative minds passed through the historic Coliseum for the first-ever "Anime St. Pete" convention over the weekend. Anime refers to a specific style of cartoon produced or inspired by Japanese animation. It's gained popularity around the world over recent years, and...
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
thatssotampa.com
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
A new Pinellas Park bar serves up beer, movies & nostalgia
We kick off the show with a chat about Beerbusters, a new bar in Pinellas Park, modeled after a Blockbuster Video– complete with yellow walls, blue carpet and DVD rentals. We also jump into the debate over tipping ignited by a viral video that raised the question of whether tipping should be mandatory and whether […]
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
thegabber.com
Adoptable Calico and Black Cats in St. Petersburg
A River Runs Through (Her Eyes!) This is a beautiful 1-year-old calico has stunning eyes and an even more stunning purrsonality. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless other wise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Bay News 9
Save the Howard Frankland? One man says it’s possible
TAMPA, Fla. - As construction on the new Howard Frankland Bridge continues, some are asking what will happen to the old one. In fact, one Tampa man is hoping to save the bridge from planned demolition. What You Need To Know. Neil Cosentino of Tampa believes the Howard Frankland Bridge...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
places.travel
Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches
The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
