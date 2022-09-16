Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says redfish are coming together in larger schools and are moving up the bay. A good place to work now is the flat off 4th Street above the Gandy Bridge on the Pinellas side, north to above the Howard Frankland Bridge off the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Live sardines, pinfish or cut bait work well. The mangrove snapper bite remains strong, with fish to 15 inches or more common around the pilings of the bay bridges, docks and artificial reefs. Snook are clinging to the mangroves, often pushing into them out of reach when the water is high. Tripletail are around in good numbers. Check markers and buoys, as they tend to congregate around these structures. Small, live sardines or shrimp are good baits. Look for schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper, open water sections of the bay from Picnic Island all the way out to the Skyway Bridge.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO