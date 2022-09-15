ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Lincoln conference on grieving to focus on supporting kids

Nebraska is one of six states participating in "No Child Grieves Alone," a series of regional conferences aiming to help communities recover after social isolation and the tremendous loss of life during the global pandemic. Carly Runestad, executive director of the Mourning Hope Grief Center, said the event will explore...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska libraries report 1,381,624 minutes of reading in Summer 2022

Since mid-May, more than 100 Nebraska libraries have been carrying out summer reading programs that have allowed patrons of all ages to log their reading progress. The Nebraska Library Commission and the Nebraska Regional Library Systems have worked to engage more than 100 libraries in summer reading programs through an innovative reading app called Reader Zone. These programs consist of participants of all ages with the majority being kindergarten through 6th grade.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Wind Cave National Park#Elk
North Platte Post

Neb. small meat processors share in first round of ARPA grants

LINCOLN — For 39 years, Pelican’s Meat Processing has been the custom slaughterhouse of choice in the southeast Nebraska farm town of Johnson. This week, owners learned the processor will be among dozens of small locker plants that will receive grants of up to $80,000 to help bolster the state’s ability to process beef, pork and other livestock.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Another earthquake reported Sunday in northwest Kansas

The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in southern Phillips County on Sunday evening. The 2.4-magnitude quake was recorded just north of the Rooks County line at 7:16 p.m. There have been 18 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
North Platte Post

Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance, repairs

Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step-down releases from Kingsley Hydro into Lake Ogallala...
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Post

Wildfire closes Neb. Panhandle SRA

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
North Platte Post

Neb. troopers ready for big crowds at Husker Harvest Days

Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic. During the event, which runs from September 13-15, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. NSP reminds all motorists in the area to be prepared for slowed traffic at Husker Highway and Highway 30. Visitors to the show can also come in on the north side using Old Potash Highway to 90 Road.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Neb. troopers complete Summer-long enforcement campaigns

LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in the Omaha metro area. During...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts: Strengthening Nebraska's presence abroad

As governor, I’ve prioritized strengthening Nebraska’s presence abroad. Ninety-five percent of the world’s population lives outside of America’s borders. We must reach these international customers to grow Nebraska and create opportunities for our kids and grandkids. Last month, I led a successful trade mission to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy