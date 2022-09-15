Read full article on original website
Threat area for severe weather expands in central, southwest Nebraska Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Late-season severe thunderstorms could impact a large portion of the Panhandle, western and central Nebraska. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in North Platte say the storms will form late Friday afternoon in the Panhandle and move east. The main threats with the storms will be wind, with...
🎧Nebraska Fall Outdoor Report with Nebraska Game and Parks
THE WRITER AGENCY Nebraska Fall Outdoor Report. with Game and Parks Public Information Officer Julie Geiser...also brought to you in part by Eichners Sales and Service, The Boxcar, and Admiral's Cove, all located around Lake Mac!
Lincoln conference on grieving to focus on supporting kids
Nebraska is one of six states participating in "No Child Grieves Alone," a series of regional conferences aiming to help communities recover after social isolation and the tremendous loss of life during the global pandemic. Carly Runestad, executive director of the Mourning Hope Grief Center, said the event will explore...
Nebraska libraries report 1,381,624 minutes of reading in Summer 2022
Since mid-May, more than 100 Nebraska libraries have been carrying out summer reading programs that have allowed patrons of all ages to log their reading progress. The Nebraska Library Commission and the Nebraska Regional Library Systems have worked to engage more than 100 libraries in summer reading programs through an innovative reading app called Reader Zone. These programs consist of participants of all ages with the majority being kindergarten through 6th grade.
Neb. small meat processors share in first round of ARPA grants
LINCOLN — For 39 years, Pelican’s Meat Processing has been the custom slaughterhouse of choice in the southeast Nebraska farm town of Johnson. This week, owners learned the processor will be among dozens of small locker plants that will receive grants of up to $80,000 to help bolster the state’s ability to process beef, pork and other livestock.
Another earthquake reported Sunday in northwest Kansas
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in southern Phillips County on Sunday evening. The 2.4-magnitude quake was recorded just north of the Rooks County line at 7:16 p.m. There have been 18 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance, repairs
Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step-down releases from Kingsley Hydro into Lake Ogallala...
Wildfire closes Neb. Panhandle SRA
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
Ricketts to host 'Broadband, Water' Town Halls in Alliance, Ogallala
LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Ogallala and Alliance on Tuesday, September 20. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss how the State is expanding broadband internet access and give an update on projects to protect and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.
Neb. businesses report great difficulty in hiring, getting applicants
LINCOLN — How hard is it for Nebraska companies to find workers?. Real hard, according to recent state labor report. In surveys of businesses in the Omaha area and northeast and southeast Nebraska, up to 94% of businesses responding to a “labor availability” survey said they had hiring difficulties.
Neb. troopers ready for big crowds at Husker Harvest Days
Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic. During the event, which runs from September 13-15, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. NSP reminds all motorists in the area to be prepared for slowed traffic at Husker Highway and Highway 30. Visitors to the show can also come in on the north side using Old Potash Highway to 90 Road.
Study: Nebraska ranks high among states that lost young and wealthy
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 10th in an analysis by a financial advice website that looked at which states (and the District of Columbia) are losing the most young rich professionals. To uncover losers and gainers, SmartAsset.com examined migration trends, inflow and outflow patterns, from 2019 to 2020. The researchers...
Neb. troopers complete Summer-long enforcement campaigns
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in the Omaha metro area. During...
Analysis: $15 an hour minimum could help 150,000 Nebraskans
LINCOLN — Nebraskans, if they vote this November to increase the minimum wage, would help families with children and narrow wage gaps, Raise the Wage Nebraska said this week. The group shared an Economic Policy Institute analysis from 2019 indicating that increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour...
Gov. Ricketts: Strengthening Nebraska's presence abroad
As governor, I’ve prioritized strengthening Nebraska’s presence abroad. Ninety-five percent of the world’s population lives outside of America’s borders. We must reach these international customers to grow Nebraska and create opportunities for our kids and grandkids. Last month, I led a successful trade mission to the...
Nebraska sheriff: Jail changes made since ‘tragic’ 2018 case
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said Wednesday that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and...
Officials: Nebraskans failed to claim $200M in state tax credits
LINCOLN — Nebraskans aren’t claiming their refunds from a major tax break passed by the State Legislature, and Gov. Pete Ricketts joined other state leaders on Thursday to urge Cornhuskers to get after it. About 40% of all Nebraskans this year failed to claim the property tax refund...
Wright falls short of requirements for Neb. governor’s ballot
OMAHA — Nebraska voters will see three names on the November ballot for governor, not four, barring a last-minute legal challenge. The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that David Wright of Ewing, a conservative who re-registered as a nonpartisan to run for governor, failed to gather enough valid signatures to get his name on the ballot.
Kan. largest school district will put metal detectors in all high schools
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After the first weeks of the school year that saw several students in USD 259-Wichita taken into custody for allegedly having a gun at school, the school board on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the funds, over $1 million dollars, to purchase automatic screening devices for the district's high schools.
