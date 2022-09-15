Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic. During the event, which runs from September 13-15, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. NSP reminds all motorists in the area to be prepared for slowed traffic at Husker Highway and Highway 30. Visitors to the show can also come in on the north side using Old Potash Highway to 90 Road.

