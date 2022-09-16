Read full article on original website
thebvnewspaper.com
Rafael Pereira Starts Bonaventure Soccer Career Strong
He took two short, quick jab steps before making a hard cut to his right. The ball seemed to cling to the outside of his right foot as he crossed the defender’s face. Rafael Pereira struck the ball, firing it between two lunging defenders. The ball curled into the top-right corner of the net past the keeper’s outstretched hands.
WKBW-TV
Private lots prepare for campers ahead of Buffalo Bills game Monday night
ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Buffalo Bills parking lot for campers and RV's has sold out for the season, leading campers to take to private lots for tailgating festivities. While the regular lots are still open for games, campers are looking to other spots around Abbott Road for parking options.
WGRZ TV
Multiple top-prize lottery winners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
WHEC TV-10
Brighton superintendent named New York State Superintendent of the Year
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton Central School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Kevin McGowan, has been selected as the New York State Superintendent of the Year by the New York State Council of School Superintendents. “I am beyond honored and deeply humbled by this recognition. I have the privilege of working...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business
A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
Bills Mafia Boat Parade
Bills fans have to wait until Monday night for some football, and there's no shortage of team spirit while we wait. A Bills Mafia Boat Parade was held Saturday along the Buffalo River.
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
Big Mistake Made By Western New Yorkers This Weekend
So many people from all over Western New York made this huge mistake this weekend. You may remember…the Borderland Music + Arts Festival returned to East Aurora this weekend at Knox Farm State Park. Tons of bands performed at this year’s festival, including Donna The Buffalo, Michael Franti +...
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
Western New Yorkers Are Demanding This Food Combination
One Buffalo food favorite received the “pumpkin spice” treatment, and now we want more. In case you missed it….one restaurant in Springville added pumpkin spice chicken wings to their menu for a limited time only. You can find details on that restaurant and their wing special here.
Neighborhood Pizzeria in Upstate Judged as One of World’s Best!
This is my kind of pie - light, crisp, wood-fired, baked fast, and piping hot!. A pizzeria in Upstate New York was recently judged as having not just some of the best in the state, but some of the best anywhere, named as one of the Top 50 Best Tasting Pizzas in the WORLD!
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
13 WHAM
Crews: Ten people injured in pair of crashes on State Route 531 in Ogden
Ogden, N.Y. — Ten people were taken to the hospital in a multi-vehicle crash in Ogden on Sunday afternoon, according to Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service. Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which also responded to the scene, says a vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Route 531 between Union Street and Washington Street, when it lost control and drove into the westbound lane. Eventually, the vehicle settled in the grassy median between the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Deadline approaches for small businesses to apply for New York State's Seed grant
The deadline for small businesses to apply for New York State's Seed funding is approaching.
WGAL
Police searching for missing teen
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County man arrested on assault charges, victim injured
NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on assault charges. According to New York State Police, a domestic dispute occurred on South Main Street in the town of Norfolk on September 17. Troopers responded and 57-year-old Peter F. Cavanaugh of Norfolk was identified...
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
wnynewsnow.com
Construction Crews Begin Work To Remodel The Old West Ellicott K-Mart
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – It appears construction crews have begun work to remodel the old West Ellicott K-Mart on Fairmount Avenue. On Thursday morning, several workers were on hand to fix up the exterior facade of the building, which will be the new home to Chautauqua County first Target Store.
