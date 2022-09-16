ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Massachusetts Unemployment Creeps Up Slightly in August

BOSTON — The state’s August total unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point over-the-month to 3.6%, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 6,400 jobs in August, following the previous month’s...
bankESB Donates $5,000 to Behavioral Health Network Staff Excellence Fund

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently made a $5,000 donation to Behavioral Health Network Inc. toward the Katherine B. Wilson Staff Excellence Fund to support the career and professional development of the organization’s workforce. BHN is a regional provider of comprehensive behavioral-health services for adults, children, and families whose mission...
