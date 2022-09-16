ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner County, NE

1 arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash

SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a fatal crash in Box Butte County this weekend. The crash occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. MT Saturday. Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle and a car at the...
