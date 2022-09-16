Read full article on original website
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
Post Podcast: Gov. Ricketts talks about town halls in Alliance, Ogallala
Today Kalin Krohe spoke with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts about his upcoming town hall meetings in Alliance and Ogallala, expansion of high-speed broadband access, protection of Nebraska’s water resources, his thoughts on the Panhandle wildfire and more. To learn more about the town hall meetings click HERE.
1 arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash
SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a fatal crash in Box Butte County this weekend. The crash occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. MT Saturday. Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle and a car at the...
Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center BSN nursing program among tops in the nation
News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News
