Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Festival Latino de Cedar Rapids draws crowd at McGrath Amphitheater

Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Festival Latino de Cedar Rapids kicked off at the McGrath Amphitheatre. Green State Credit Union. This event celebrates the richness and diversity of the Latin American culture. Festivities included:. Live music performances. Different types of food from various countries. Kid-friendly activities. Live music...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City of Cedar Rapids accepting applications for Snow Buddies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids will begin accepting need-based applications for its Snow Buddies snow removal program this week. Applications open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 8 a.m. The Snow Buddies program pairs residents in need of assistance with volunteers who help...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

BLOCKtoberfest celebrates the Cedar Rapids community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — BLOCKtoberfest took downtown Cedar Rapids by storm Friday night for the first time. The fest was held at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and 3rd St. SE. It started at 5:00 p.m. and finished at 10:00 p.m, and was filled with live music, food and fun.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Oktoberfest brings beer and new traditions to Marion

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion Saturday, calling it a "new signature event" for the city. The event featured a wide range of activities, including live music, food and beer vendors and some traditional competitions like stein holding.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Residents come together for the Third Annual Mental Health Matters 5K

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Sunday morning, Hiawatha residents gathered to participate in the Third Annual Metal Health Matters 5K run. The run kicked off at 8 a.m. at the intersection of North 18th Avenue and Progress Drive. The event featured opening remarks from the run organizers and...
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Final Cedar Rapids farmer's market comes with a few showers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Saturday morning, Cedar Rapids held it's final Farmer's Market event of the season in downtown. The Cedar Rapids Farmer's Market has become one of the largest open-air markets in the Midwest. The 17th Annual Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market season officially...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Alzheimer's Association holds Walk to End Alzheimer's

Iowa City — The Alzheimer’s Association invited corridor area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday afternoon. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps support the Alzheimer’s Association’s critical research, care and support across Iowa....
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night

DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after crash in Waterloo

Waterloo — Police are currently investigating a car crash that killed one person on September 17. Waterloo police say it happened in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Drive just after 12:30 p.m. First responders found that single car with the only person inside dead. Iowa's News now...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa vs. Michigan game to air on Fox 28

The Iowa Hawkeyes will play in their first nationally televised game of the 2022 season on October 1 when the Michigan Wolverines come to Iowa City. The rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game will air at 11 a.m. on Fox 28 in Fox's Big Noon Saturday's slot. It...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Brush burn spreads to vacant house

COGGON, IA — Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire on Quality Ridge Road in Coggon Saturday afternoon. When responders arrived on the scene discovered that the property owners, Todd and Dawn Carrothers, had a burn permit for brush and...
COGGON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids man convicted after 7 years on the run

A Cedar Rapids man who was extradited from brazil in January was convicted Monday. Mohammad Al Sharairei was convicted by a jury following a four day trial of one count of maintaining a premises for the distribution of controlled substance analogues and one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substance analogues.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

