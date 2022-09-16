Read full article on original website
Festival Latino de Cedar Rapids draws crowd at McGrath Amphitheater
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Festival Latino de Cedar Rapids kicked off at the McGrath Amphitheatre. Green State Credit Union. This event celebrates the richness and diversity of the Latin American culture. Festivities included:. Live music performances. Different types of food from various countries. Kid-friendly activities. Live music...
City of Cedar Rapids accepting applications for Snow Buddies
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids will begin accepting need-based applications for its Snow Buddies snow removal program this week. Applications open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 8 a.m. The Snow Buddies program pairs residents in need of assistance with volunteers who help...
Work begins to replace Bever Park playground in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Work has started to replace a playground that has been in use in Cedar Rapids for over two decades. The Bever Park playground is being removed Monday to make way for a new one. The city says a replacement is necessary to...
BLOCKtoberfest celebrates the Cedar Rapids community
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — BLOCKtoberfest took downtown Cedar Rapids by storm Friday night for the first time. The fest was held at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and 3rd St. SE. It started at 5:00 p.m. and finished at 10:00 p.m, and was filled with live music, food and fun.
Oktoberfest brings beer and new traditions to Marion
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion Saturday, calling it a "new signature event" for the city. The event featured a wide range of activities, including live music, food and beer vendors and some traditional competitions like stein holding.
Residents come together for the Third Annual Mental Health Matters 5K
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Sunday morning, Hiawatha residents gathered to participate in the Third Annual Metal Health Matters 5K run. The run kicked off at 8 a.m. at the intersection of North 18th Avenue and Progress Drive. The event featured opening remarks from the run organizers and...
Final Cedar Rapids farmer's market comes with a few showers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Saturday morning, Cedar Rapids held it's final Farmer's Market event of the season in downtown. The Cedar Rapids Farmer's Market has become one of the largest open-air markets in the Midwest. The 17th Annual Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market season officially...
Alzheimer's Association holds Walk to End Alzheimer's
Iowa City — The Alzheimer’s Association invited corridor area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday afternoon. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps support the Alzheimer’s Association’s critical research, care and support across Iowa....
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
6-year-old chosen as Kids Captain when Hawkeyes travel to Rutgers in New Jersey
Atkins girl, 6, is honorary UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital Kid Captain September 24th when Hawkeyes travel to Rutgers in New Jersey. Anjali Sahu was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome before she was born, but that didn’t explain her health decline after her birth at a local hospital.
One dead after crash in Waterloo
Waterloo — Police are currently investigating a car crash that killed one person on September 17. Waterloo police say it happened in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Drive just after 12:30 p.m. First responders found that single car with the only person inside dead. Iowa's News now...
18-year old injured after speeding, crashing car in northern Linn County
WAUBEEK, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An 18-year old was taken to the hospital after crashing his car Sunday night in northern Linn County. Linn County Sheriff's Rescue and other first responders were sent to an accident in the 4100 block of Whittier Road in Waubeek around 9:30 pm.
Iowa vs. Michigan game to air on Fox 28
The Iowa Hawkeyes will play in their first nationally televised game of the 2022 season on October 1 when the Michigan Wolverines come to Iowa City. The rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game will air at 11 a.m. on Fox 28 in Fox's Big Noon Saturday's slot. It...
Brush burn spreads to vacant house
COGGON, IA — Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire on Quality Ridge Road in Coggon Saturday afternoon. When responders arrived on the scene discovered that the property owners, Todd and Dawn Carrothers, had a burn permit for brush and...
Cedar Rapids man convicted after 7 years on the run
A Cedar Rapids man who was extradited from brazil in January was convicted Monday. Mohammad Al Sharairei was convicted by a jury following a four day trial of one count of maintaining a premises for the distribution of controlled substance analogues and one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substance analogues.
