AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
Starbucks' Halloween Cups Have A Spooky Twist
Be honest — if it wasn't for Starbucks, would you even know what season it is right now?. That fin-forward mermaid has been slinging coffee since 1971 (bless her), and keeping everyone from Seattle to Salem awake, alive, and alert with her special brand of beans (via Starbucks). But she also serves as a harbinger of the season, decking the halls with holiday lattes come wintertime, or cooling down the masses with refreshing tropical flavors each summer. And while our ancient forebearers marked the approaching harvest time by charting the stars, feeling the soil, or marking the "autumnal equinox" (bless them), we all know now that the arrival of the pumpkin spice latte is a far more accurate and efficient tool for announcing the start of the fall season.
How You Can Get Your Hands On One Of The Last Choco Tacos
Do you remember where you were when you heard the devastating news that Klondike's Choco Taco had been discontinued? Perhaps you hadn't eaten a Choco Taco since you ran after the ice cream truck as a kid, yet suddenly, you felt the need for the novelty ice cream. After 40 years, the waffle cone taco shell, filled with vanilla ice cream and dipped in chocolate, has been discontinued due to a drop in demand — not the PR stunt the company was accused of orchestrating (per Twitter).
Instagram Is Pumped For Crumbl Cookies' New Milk-Inspired Flavor
The iconic cartoon cat Garfield is famous for his hatred of Mondays, which is a sentiment he probably shares with millions of people around the world. Just in the United States alone, one YouGov survey conducted last year found that a whopping 58% of Americans consider Monday to be the worst day of the week. Per HuffPost, mental health experts attribute the widespread distaste for the first workday of the week to several things, including the abrupt change in both sleeping patterns and emotions that occur between Sunday and Monday, as well as a general dislike people might have for their jobs.
Actually Tasty Fondant Recipe
If you're a fan of cake decorating competitions on TV, you've doubtless seen fondant used more times than you can shake an offset spatula at — despite the fact that no-one seems to like the taste of it. Well, recipes developer Susan Olayinka is up to the challenge of creating a fondant that's as flavorful as it is decorative, and we think she nailed it with this one. While she says the recipe "is perfect for anyone who loves the taste of fondant but doesn't want to purchase it," we'd say it's even better for those who do not love the taste of fondant but like the way it looks.
msn.com
Make your best cookies ever with these genius tips
Slide 1 of 31: Baking is a great way to pass the time or entertain kids, and a classic cookie is the ultimate sweet treat. But how do you get the best chewy and crisp texture? Should you use chips or chunks? And can healthier cookies ever be delicious? We’ve got all your cookie questions answered, plus some of our favorite traditional and with-a-twist recipes.
princesspinkygirl.com
Strawberry Ghosts
Spooky Strawberry Ghosts are the cutest chocolate-covered Halloween treats that put a healthy spin on the holiday spirit. Made in minutes using only 3 ingredients, this delicious dessert is an easy and elegant addition to your Halloween party. Halloween Strawberry Ghosts. Chocolate-covered Strawberry Ghosts are so quick and easy to...
GBBO Fans Were Disgusted By A Relatively Normal Cake Ingredient
Cakes can be complicated to make for those not versed in the fine art of baking. However, even those who do not bake, likely have some semblance of an idea of what goes into the average cake. Like the pies in the Broadway show Waitress, sugar, butter, and flour can be found among the main ingredients, as well as eggs and baking powder to help it rise (per Bake From Scratch).
Olive Garden's Returning Dessert Has The Internet Drooling
If you've been through the bakery aisles of grocery stores or seen restaurant menus recently, you've likely seen the return of pumpkin treats. Although pumpkin pie is a classic dessert in the fall, brands and restaurants are getting a lot more creative about bringing pumpkin into other sweets and baked goods. For example, Trader Joe's fans are running to grab sticky toffee pumpkin cakes, and IHOP's fall menu makes pumpkin spice pancakes one of its stars.
Instagram Isn't Sure About Trader Joe's New Maple Vinaigrette
There's always a danger when trying something new because you never know if it's going to be good until you pay for it and try it. If you decide it's a terrible product, you'll most likely have wasted your time and money. If the product is great, then you've got another favorite in your pantry. Salad dressings can be one of those hit or miss items.
The Jaw-Dropping World Record An Arizona Ice Cream Shop Just Set
When it comes to ice cream, everyone has their favorites. And, while the most purchased flavors in the U.S. are vanilla and chocolate, many of us like to try something new and interesting every now and then. In fact, a study showed that one of the most popular flavors in America, – besides the standard offerings — was Moose Tracks which is a combination of vanilla, fudge swirl, and peanut butter cups. Flavor varieties can be mind boggling and go way beyond Baskin-Robbins famous 31. In fact, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the record for most commercially available flavors is held by Canadian shop, La Casa Gelato which has 238 flavors for sale.
How Ree Drummond Upgrades Her Mashed Potatoes
No one is clamoring to be the potato's PR person. After all, how can you polish the image of a common tuber that grows in dirt and is hawked in giant paper bags for next to nothing? Heck, it's practically the poster child for the anti-carb movement and it's the key ingredient in the indulgent french fry. The potato won't be winning any nutritional accolades any time soon, but surely this staple of American cuisine has some redeeming qualities. Of course, it does. Without this humble starchy veg, you wouldn't have latkes, shepherd's pie, homefries, or poutine. Yes, picnics would be devoid of potato salad, fish and chips would be chipless; loaded potato skins would be reduced to a messy pile of toppings. And the dish that holds your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes would be empty.
butterwithasideofbread.com
GOOEY CARAMEL POPCORN
Homemade Caramel Corn using Grandpa’s family favorite recipe! Best gooey caramel popcorn made with butter, sugar, condensed milk & vanilla. My father-in-law is famous for his caramel popcorn recipe and when he was younger everyone would gather around to help make a large batch of it. I’ve eaten it since I was a teenager and this recipe always hits the spot. It’s a perfect recipe for ooey gooey popcorn (the kind that’s fantastic for popcorn balls). It’s also always a teenager favorite and best eaten by the handfuls!
goodmorningamerica.com
Hairstylist shares secrets to runway-ready hair at home
New York Fashion Week is back and better than ever. While new collections and designs are the main focus of the week, beauty looks are also at the forefront of display. Whether you are attending this year's fashion week or not, achieving runway glam at home isn't out of reach with the right tips and tricks from the pros.
How to Make a 5-Ingredient Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake
You have to love a dump cake recipe—even if the name “dump cake” doesn’t do a great job of selling the concept. The complete opposite of baking that requires precision measurement and mixing, the ingredient just get dumped in the pan and baked as they are.
Kevin from 'The Office' actor shares his 'Seriously Good Chili' recipe
Brian Baumgartner is leaning into his "chili guy" identity that formed as a result of that one scene in NBC's "The Office."
hunker.com
Keurig’s Newest Brewer Has Me Living My Barista Dreams at Home
My morning coffee ritual is one of my favorite parts of the day. I'm normally just a coffee and almond milk kind of girl, but especially as fall and winter weather arrives, it's fun to indulge in an at-home pumpkin spice latte every once in a while. And as the sole coffee drinker in my household, Keurigs have been my go-to brewer for years. Keurig's newest brewer, the K-Cafe SMART, gives you the best of both worlds — you can have an excellent cup of coffee, or a fancy coffee-house-style latte, straight from your kitchen. I've been having so much fun playing at-home barista with this brewer for weeks now — read on for all my thoughts and an honest review!
