Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below.  The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

OSU selected as research hub for the George Washington Carver Science Park lab

Ohio State University will host a replica of the George Washington Carver Science Park Terrestrial Laboratory, which currently operates on the International Space Station. The lab will research preserving Ohio’s water quality, improving crop genetics and production, and increasing animal health for farmers. Voyager, an aerospace company that specializes...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those that live here known it's a truly beautiful state. So if you have never visited it, make sure you add it to your list and pay a visit whenever you get the chance because there is something for everybody in Ohio. From theme parks to many outdoor activities to choose from, you'll definitely have your hands full, especially if you are travelling with your children. However, if you are traveling with a group of friends, you'll find that the all the big towns in Ohio have a lot to offer and no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you'll definitely make some amazing memories. Here are some amazing places in Ohio to explore.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio publishes school report cards; How did your school rate?

The Ohio Department of Education has released its school report cards. The department says report cards are designed to give parents, communities, educators, and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools — to celebrate achievement and success and identify areas for improvement. The Ohio General Assembly amended Ohio’s accountability law in the summer […]
OHIO STATE
delawareohiohistory.org

Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites

Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
OHIO STATE
getnews.info

Certified Chiropractor in Columbus, OH

Chiropractic services are essential and can help the body recover in ways that feel magical. Working with a certified chiropractor is the best option for quality results. First Choice Chiropractic LLC is a certified chiropractor in Columbus, OH. Millions of Americans don’t get relief. Dr. James Fonner opened doors in 2007, intending to give people natural pain relief. The experienced chiropractic office provides rehabilitative care without surgery or prescriptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
consistentlycurious.com

11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio

Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

State awards Olentangy perfect score

The Ohio Department of Education has released its latest school report cards, and the Olentangy Local School District has received top remarks across the board. According to the Department of Education, the report cards are meant to give parents, caregivers, community members, educators, and policymakers information about how districts and schools are performing in order to celebrate successes and identify areas for improvement.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police. According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country. In a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters are throwing their support behind Republican candidate JD Vance, who leads his opponent, Tim […]
COLUMBUS, OH

