wosu.org
Some faculty at Ohio State's Marion campus want to form a union and could get answers soon
A group of tenured and tenure track faculty at Ohio State University’s Marion Campus will find out soon if it can move forward with its efforts to unionize. Organizers and supporters said the university has obstructed their right to vote, but the administration said they are following standard procedures.
Hilliard parents express mixed feelings over approved religious policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been less than a week since the Hilliard City Schools Board of Education voted to approve a religious release time off policy, and parents are signing a petition to remove it. The district, like many others in the Columbus area, has approved the Release...
LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
wosu.org
OSU selected as research hub for the George Washington Carver Science Park lab
Ohio State University will host a replica of the George Washington Carver Science Park Terrestrial Laboratory, which currently operates on the International Space Station. The lab will research preserving Ohio’s water quality, improving crop genetics and production, and increasing animal health for farmers. Voyager, an aerospace company that specializes...
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio
Residents encouraged by extension of Columbus’ park safety plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While it’s the last weekend of summer, a program Columbus put in place for the warmer months is not ending. The program, which started back in May, is the city’s effort to keep its parks safe. The 2022 City Parks Special Operation was originally planned to end at the beginning of […]
See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
Ohio publishes school report cards; How did your school rate?
The Ohio Department of Education has released its school report cards. The department says report cards are designed to give parents, communities, educators, and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools — to celebrate achievement and success and identify areas for improvement. The Ohio General Assembly amended Ohio’s accountability law in the summer […]
delawareohiohistory.org
Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites
Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
wksu.org
Auditor forecasts "concerns" about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers' pension fund
It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books of the State Teachers Retirement System is...
getnews.info
consistentlycurious.com
Delaware Gazette
State awards Olentangy perfect score
The Ohio Department of Education has released its latest school report cards, and the Olentangy Local School District has received top remarks across the board. According to the Department of Education, the report cards are meant to give parents, caregivers, community members, educators, and policymakers information about how districts and schools are performing in order to celebrate successes and identify areas for improvement.
17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police. According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue. […]
Here is a list of Northeast Ohio county fairs
It's fair season! And whether it's the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your "fair fix!"
Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country. In a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters are throwing their support behind Republican candidate JD Vance, who leads his opponent, Tim […]
