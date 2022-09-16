Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Best Biscuits and Gravy in Town?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Lasagna in Fort Smith So Good That Garfield Would ApproveCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Which Fort Smith Restaurants Have The Best Outdoor Patios?Cameron Eittreim
Where Can You Find a Mega Burrito in Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
This Restaurant Has The 411 On a Great BLTCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift shop awarded in Purple Ribbon Awards
Domesticshelters.org has announced the winners of the 2022 Purple Ribbon Awards and this year, the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift store won "Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year." Monday, Sept. 19, the thrift store will celebrate with all-day flash sales. There will also be treats provided, and there will be...
KHBS
Event hoping to get Arkansans registered
A voter registration event that happened in Shiloh Square in Springdale on Sunday worked to make sure all Arkansans who are eligible to vote do so. Tinh Nguyen performed at the event with his breakdancing group Breaking Habits. The 29-year-old just registered to vote for the first time. "I feel...
Gun found in Greenwood kindergartner’s backpack
A gun was found in a kindergarten student's backpack at East Point Elementary in Greenwood on September 16.
kuaf.com
Sewers, Tourism, and Marijuana
Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business & Politics joins us to talk about the latest update on the consent decree in Fort Smith, the Tourism Ticker, and the shifting sentiments on marijuana in Arkansas. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism,...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith attorney seeks misdemeanor charge against city boss
A request by Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen to charge Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken with a misdemeanor for violating Arkansas’ Historical Monument Protection Act “should be given short shrift,” according to an attorney representing the city. McCutchen on Friday (Sept. 16) delivered a letter to...
5newsonline.com
5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!
ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
Arkansas State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after Sonic Drive-In shooting
PARIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that began with a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas that left 22-year-old George Poole, an employee at the restaurant, dead. The shooting happened around noon on Sept. 19 and Poole was pronounced...
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
Two-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police have responded to a two-vehicle accident at N. 11th and B Streets.
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
drivinvibin.com
Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?
You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
Newly discovered grave reveals there’s more to learn in Fayetteville cemetery
Unearthing the grave is just part of the discoveries that could be found in the cemetery. The Archeological Survey and the NWA Black Heritage will continue to learn more about what lies beneath.
Over 43 acres of land purchased in Fayetteville for RV resort
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
Doctors discuss delayed positive COVID-19 results
During the Fayetteville Board of Health meeting on September 14, doctors talked about delayed positive results for COVID-19 tests.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
swark.today
Arkansas State Police to investigate death of woman found in Mena house fire
Mena police and fire officials have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence yesterday. The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body.
