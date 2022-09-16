The North American International Auto Show hosted the 2022 Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 16, at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza, both in downtown Detroit. Funds from the black-tie event raised funds for several nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan; The Children’s Center; The Children’s Foundation; Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL, and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Guests enjoyed an early look at this year’s show along with live entertainment by Grammy-winning composer, producer, and guitarist Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Sponsors of the event included Delta, Michigan Economic Development Corp., Michigan Office of Future Mobility, and Michelin. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO