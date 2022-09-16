Read full article on original website
Somerset Collection Studio Opens in Detroit’s Metropolitan Building, Promotes Local Artists and Designers
Somerset Collection Studio at The Metropolitan Building in downtown Detroit is opening The Detroit Collection, an “innovative shopping experience” with products made exclusively by Detroit artists and designers, and features live art installations, launching this week with Luna-TIC. The mission of The Detroit Collection is to celebrate the...
Charity Preview at Detroit Auto Show 2022
The North American International Auto Show hosted the 2022 Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 16, at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza, both in downtown Detroit. Funds from the black-tie event raised funds for several nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan; The Children’s Center; The Children’s Foundation; Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL, and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Guests enjoyed an early look at this year’s show along with live entertainment by Grammy-winning composer, producer, and guitarist Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Sponsors of the event included Delta, Michigan Economic Development Corp., Michigan Office of Future Mobility, and Michelin. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DBusiness Daily Update: Downtown Detroit Welcomes McMullen Boutique, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Downtown Detroit Welcomes Renowned McMullen Boutique. McMullen, an all-inclusive specialty retailer for luxury fashion, accessories and home décor, in...
Taystee’s Burgers Offers Franchising Opportunities Across Metro Detroit
Taystee’s Burgers, a gas station-inspired restaurant concept started in Dearborn Heights in 2014, has announced its plans for expansion by offering franchise opportunities across metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” says Ali Jawad, founder of...
Join DBusiness magazine as we discuss doing business in the Cannabis industry.
Join us as a panel of leading experts in Michigan’s Cannabis industry discuss current challenges and opportunities for doing business in today’s market, which is expected to reach $2 billion this year in revenue. This event is designed for those who are curious about operating, distributing, or providing...
U-M to Create $5.3M Advanced Mobility Supply Chain Transformation Center
The University of Michigan Economic Growth Institute in Ann Arbor, part of a team recently awarded $52.2 million in federal grants, plans to create a $5.3 million advanced mobility supply chain transformation center to support small and medium-sized manufacturers as they transition to the electric vehicle market. It’s part of...
Divergent Capital in Southfield Closes on $18.8M in Multifamily Properties, Plans $100M Overall
Divergent Capital Partners, a real estate investment fund in Southfield, has closed on the acquisition of eight multi-tenant real estate properties in metro Detroit, valued at approximately $18.8 million. “This is an incredibly important first step in the development of Divergent Capital’s portfolio of real estate holdings,” says Travis Bronik,...
Southfield’s Auria Names Marcos Tonndorf as First Chief Technology Officer
Auria, a global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical, thermal, and other fiber-based solutions based in Southfield, named Marcos Tonndorf as its first chief technology officer. In this role he will drive the company’s aggressive global innovation and advanced product development strategy in collaboration with technology leaders across the company with...
DTE Names Khalil Rahal Director of Economic Development
DTE Energy in Detroit announced the appointment of Khalil Rahal as director of economic development. In this role, Rahal will be responsible for leading DTE’s efforts to drive economic development in communities across Michigan. The company states it aspires to be a force for growth and prosperity, supplying the reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy Michiganders need while also helping communities thrive socially and economically.
