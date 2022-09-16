Read full article on original website
Scientists discover that a fungus shrinks in size to infect the brain
Scientists from the University of Utah Health have found that Cryptococcus neoformans, a dangerous fungus, alter in size after it enters a body, increasing the likelihood of infection, according to a press release published by the institution. The fungus may be found in a variety of settings and shows the...
MedicalXpress
How the body identifies helpful bacteria
Trillions of bacteria and other microbes thrive in our gut microbiomes, and over the last decade, scientists have become increasingly aware of the vital role that they play in creating a healthy gastrointestinal environment. Integrated into that diverse microbial environment are hundreds of immune system cells tasked with warding off foreign invaders, leaving scientists stumped by an important question—how do the body's natural defenses tell helpful and harmful bacteria apart?
Gutter to gut: How antimicrobial-resistant microbes journey from environment to humans
From sore throats to fevers and life-threatening infections, most people have periodically used antibiotics. Recent reports show that the global COVID-19 pandemic has increased the use of antibiotics. Some microbes may be naturally resistant to certain antimicrobials. In other cases, improper use of antimicrobials promotes the modification of microbial genes (genes are units of DNA), making the microbes resistant to antimicrobials. The man behind the discovery of antibiotics, Alexander Fleming, gave an anticipatory warning on this topic in his 1945 Nobel lecture: “Mr. X. has a sore throat. He buys some penicillin and gives himself, not enough to kill the streptococci...
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
earth.com
First Covid infection affects future immune responses
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
Nature.com
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint
Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
Phys.org
Compound found in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria
University of Portsmouth researchers have found a naturally occurring compound, known as hydroquinine, has bacterial killing activity against several microorganisms. Antimicrobial resistance has become one of the greatest threats to public health globally. It occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making it difficult to treat infections. Because of this, there is a pressing need for the development of new antimicrobial drugs to combat infections.
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
MedicalXpress
Dozens of gut bacteria associated with multiple sclerosis
An international research consortium led by UC San Francisco scientists has shown significant differences between the gut bacteria profiles of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and healthy individuals, as well as between MS patients receiving different drug treatments. While some of these changes had been reported before, most are reported for the first time. The group also uncovered novel mechanisms by which these bacteria may potentially influence disease development and treatment response.
pharmacytimes.com
Cold Sore-Causing Herpes Simplex 1 Traced Back to Prehistoric Roots
Viral DNA samples from 4 ancient cadavers suggest that HSV-1 transmission boomed with Bronze Age migrations and the introduction of kissing as a romantic and sexual cultural practice. The herpes simplex virus I (HSV-1) strain behind facial herpes arose 5000 years ago during the Bronze Age, possibly driven by the...
studyfinds.org
Pelvis power: Scientists reveal why this remarkable bone structure unique to humans is so important
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — It seems like a no-brainer to point to superior intellect and bigger brains of humans if asked what separates people from animals. An equally correct answer, however, would be the human pelvis. Scientists say it’s our unique pelvis that allows humans to walk upright on two legs, while also making it possible for mothers to give birth to babies with large heads (housing those big brains).
natureworldnews.com
Artificial Living Cells with Several Functions Created from Bacteria [New Study]
Artificial living cells with several biological functions were successfully created from bacteria, according to a new study led by researchers from the United Kingdom, France, and China. The new research claimed that the creation of the living material from bacteriogenic protocells is possible, which was once a theory in the...
Protein-eating cancer cells can be made to starve themselves, research is showing
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg and the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) in Vienna have joined forces to try to understand what causes cancer cells to survive so efficiently by eating protein, according to a press release published Friday. The work could open new doors to treating cancer by starving its cells.
Scientists have mimicked an embryo's heart to unlock the secrets of how blood cells are born
Stem cells are the starting point for all other cells in our bodies. The first such cells to be found were blood stem cells – as the name suggests, they give rise to different types of blood cells. But there’s much we don’t know about how these cells develop in the first place. In a study published today in Cell Reports, we have shown how a lab simulation of an embryo’s beating heart and circulation lead to the development of human blood stem cell precursors. The tiny device mimics embryonic blood flow, allowing us to directly observe human embryonic blood formation...
Op-Ed: No, Mr. President, the pandemic isn't over
The virus is still claiming more than 400 American lives every day. That's unacceptable. The fight must continue.
Customized Drug to Kill Brain Cancer Cells
A type of tumor called glioblastoma is the most common brain cancer in adults. It’s also one of the most lethal tumor types overall. Only about 5% of people with glioblastoma will be alive five years after diagnosis. When DNA gets damaged, cells use specialized molecular pathways to fix...
MedicalXpress
International study discovers bacteria previously thought harmless can worsen existing lung disease
A team of international scientists led by the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has discovered that Neisseria—a genus of bacteria that lives in the human body—is not as harmless as previously thought, and can cause infections in patients with bronchiectasis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Experimental COVID-19 vaccine could outsmart future coronavirus variants
The new COVID-19 booster shots going into arms across the country are prized for their ability to recognize the distinctive spike protein shared by BA.4 and BA.5, the Omicron strains that currently account for nearly 90% of coronavirus specimens now circulating in the U.S. But sooner or later, mutations in...
MedicalXpress
Researchers gain an ecological understanding of what happens when two gut microbiomes clash together
Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT)—the transfer of lower intestinal fluids and microbes from one individual to another—is sometimes used to treat inflammatory gut diseases, including ulcerative colitis and bacterial infections. Although a form of it was first recorded in fourth-century China, it was introduced to western medicine in the 1950s. In the last two decades, it has steadily gained prominence.
Nature.com
Clinically relevant pathogens on surfaces display differences in survival and transcriptomic response in relation to probiotic and traditional cleaning strategies
Indoor surfaces are paradoxically presumed to be both colonized by pathogens, necessitating disinfection, and "microbial wastelands." In these resource-poor, dry environments, competition and decay are thought to be important drivers of microbial community composition. However, the relative contributions of these two processes have not been specifically evaluated. To bridge this knowledge gap, we used microcosms to evaluate whether interspecies interactions occur on surfaces. We combined transcriptomics and traditional microbiology techniques to investigate whether competition occurred between two clinically important pathogens, Acinetobacter baumannii and Klebsiella pneumoniae, and a probiotic cleaner containing a consortium of Bacillus species. Probiotic cleaning seeks to take advantage of ecological principles such as competitive exclusion, thus using benign microorganisms to inhibit viable pathogens, but there is limited evidence that competitive exclusion in fact occurs in environments of interest (i.e., indoor surfaces). Our results indicate that competition in this setting has a negligible impact on community composition but may influence the functions expressed by active organisms. Although Bacillus spp. remained viable on surfaces for an extended period of time after application, viable colony forming units (CFUs) of A. baumannii recovered following exposure to a chemical-based detergent with and without Bacillus spp. showed no statistical difference. Similarly, for K. pneumoniae, there were small statistical differences in CFUs between cleaning scenarios with or without Bacillus spp. in the chemical-based detergent. The transcriptome of A. baumannii with and without Bacillus spp. exposure shared a high degree of similarity in overall gene expression, but the transcriptome of K. pneumoniae differed in overall gene expression, including reduced response in genes related to antimicrobial resistance. Together, these results highlight the need to fully understand the underlying biological and ecological mechanisms for community assembly and function on indoor surfaces, as well as having practical implications for cleaning and disinfection strategies for infection prevention.
