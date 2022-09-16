ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

How the body identifies helpful bacteria

Trillions of bacteria and other microbes thrive in our gut microbiomes, and over the last decade, scientists have become increasingly aware of the vital role that they play in creating a healthy gastrointestinal environment. Integrated into that diverse microbial environment are hundreds of immune system cells tasked with warding off foreign invaders, leaving scientists stumped by an important question—how do the body's natural defenses tell helpful and harmful bacteria apart?
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Gutter to gut: How antimicrobial-resistant microbes journey from environment to humans

From sore throats to fevers and life-threatening infections, most people have periodically used antibiotics. Recent reports show that the global COVID-19 pandemic has increased the use of antibiotics. Some microbes may be naturally resistant to certain antimicrobials. In other cases, improper use of antimicrobials promotes the modification of microbial genes (genes are units of DNA), making the microbes resistant to antimicrobials. The man behind the discovery of antibiotics, Alexander Fleming, gave an anticipatory warning on this topic in his 1945 Nobel lecture: “Mr. X. has a sore throat. He buys some penicillin and gives himself, not enough to kill the streptococci...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Wong
earth.com

First Covid infection affects future immune responses

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint

Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Compound found in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

University of Portsmouth researchers have found a naturally occurring compound, known as hydroquinine, has bacterial killing activity against several microorganisms. Antimicrobial resistance has become one of the greatest threats to public health globally. It occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making it difficult to treat infections. Because of this, there is a pressing need for the development of new antimicrobial drugs to combat infections.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Mutations#Bacteria#Antibiotics#Genetic Material#Imperial College London
MedicalXpress

Dozens of gut bacteria associated with multiple sclerosis

An international research consortium led by UC San Francisco scientists has shown significant differences between the gut bacteria profiles of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and healthy individuals, as well as between MS patients receiving different drug treatments. While some of these changes had been reported before, most are reported for the first time. The group also uncovered novel mechanisms by which these bacteria may potentially influence disease development and treatment response.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Cold Sore-Causing Herpes Simplex 1 Traced Back to Prehistoric Roots

Viral DNA samples from 4 ancient cadavers suggest that HSV-1 transmission boomed with Bronze Age migrations and the introduction of kissing as a romantic and sexual cultural practice. The herpes simplex virus I (HSV-1) strain behind facial herpes arose 5000 years ago during the Bronze Age, possibly driven by the...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Pelvis power: Scientists reveal why this remarkable bone structure unique to humans is so important

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — It seems like a no-brainer to point to superior intellect and bigger brains of humans if asked what separates people from animals. An equally correct answer, however, would be the human pelvis. Scientists say it’s our unique pelvis that allows humans to walk upright on two legs, while also making it possible for mothers to give birth to babies with large heads (housing those big brains).
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Artificial Living Cells with Several Functions Created from Bacteria [New Study]

Artificial living cells with several biological functions were successfully created from bacteria, according to a new study led by researchers from the United Kingdom, France, and China. The new research claimed that the creation of the living material from bacteriogenic protocells is possible, which was once a theory in the...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
TheConversationAU

Scientists have mimicked an embryo's heart to unlock the secrets of how blood cells are born

Stem cells are the starting point for all other cells in our bodies. The first such cells to be found were blood stem cells – as the name suggests, they give rise to different types of blood cells. But there’s much we don’t know about how these cells develop in the first place. In a study published today in Cell Reports, we have shown how a lab simulation of an embryo’s beating heart and circulation lead to the development of human blood stem cell precursors. The tiny device mimics embryonic blood flow, allowing us to directly observe human embryonic blood formation...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Customized Drug to Kill Brain Cancer Cells

A type of tumor called glioblastoma is the most common brain cancer in adults. It’s also one of the most lethal tumor types overall. Only about 5% of people with glioblastoma will be alive five years after diagnosis. When DNA gets damaged, cells use specialized molecular pathways to fix...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers gain an ecological understanding of what happens when two gut microbiomes clash together

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT)—the transfer of lower intestinal fluids and microbes from one individual to another—is sometimes used to treat inflammatory gut diseases, including ulcerative colitis and bacterial infections. Although a form of it was first recorded in fourth-century China, it was introduced to western medicine in the 1950s. In the last two decades, it has steadily gained prominence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinically relevant pathogens on surfaces display differences in survival and transcriptomic response in relation to probiotic and traditional cleaning strategies

Indoor surfaces are paradoxically presumed to be both colonized by pathogens, necessitating disinfection, and "microbial wastelands." In these resource-poor, dry environments, competition and decay are thought to be important drivers of microbial community composition. However, the relative contributions of these two processes have not been specifically evaluated. To bridge this knowledge gap, we used microcosms to evaluate whether interspecies interactions occur on surfaces. We combined transcriptomics and traditional microbiology techniques to investigate whether competition occurred between two clinically important pathogens, Acinetobacter baumannii and Klebsiella pneumoniae, and a probiotic cleaner containing a consortium of Bacillus species. Probiotic cleaning seeks to take advantage of ecological principles such as competitive exclusion, thus using benign microorganisms to inhibit viable pathogens, but there is limited evidence that competitive exclusion in fact occurs in environments of interest (i.e., indoor surfaces). Our results indicate that competition in this setting has a negligible impact on community composition but may influence the functions expressed by active organisms. Although Bacillus spp. remained viable on surfaces for an extended period of time after application, viable colony forming units (CFUs) of A. baumannii recovered following exposure to a chemical-based detergent with and without Bacillus spp. showed no statistical difference. Similarly, for K. pneumoniae, there were small statistical differences in CFUs between cleaning scenarios with or without Bacillus spp. in the chemical-based detergent. The transcriptome of A. baumannii with and without Bacillus spp. exposure shared a high degree of similarity in overall gene expression, but the transcriptome of K. pneumoniae differed in overall gene expression, including reduced response in genes related to antimicrobial resistance. Together, these results highlight the need to fully understand the underlying biological and ecological mechanisms for community assembly and function on indoor surfaces, as well as having practical implications for cleaning and disinfection strategies for infection prevention.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy