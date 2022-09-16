Read full article on original website
9/16: State Announces Fiscal Surplus of $2B
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. Last Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement regarding the Comptroller of Maryland’s closeout report that showed the state ended Fiscal Year 2022 with a revenue surplus of $2 billion in its general fund:. “When our administration...
Partnership Between Maryland’s Global Gateway Initiative and Korean Startups Agency Announced
Agreement Focuses on Connecting Korean Businesses With Maryland Incubators, Providing Maryland Companies With Incubation Services In Seoul Area. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As part of his economic development mission to Asia, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Korean Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups Agency (KOSME) will become a member of Maryland’s Global Gateway Initiative, which connects international businesses with local incubators and accelerators.
Anne Arundel County To Pledge Support To Military Caregivers as First Hidden Heroes County
Annapolis, MD - County Executive Pittman and representatives from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Hidden Heroes initiative will pledge their support for local military and veteran caregivers by signing on as a Hidden Heroes County. Anne Arundel County will join the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s network of over 150 communities nationwide committed to identifying military caregivers and increasing awareness and support.
