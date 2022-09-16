INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 25.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 48.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon.

