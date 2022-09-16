Read full article on original website
FSSA names new leadership in the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Friday that Courtney Penn has been named director of the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning. She is currently OECOSL’s director of child care licensing. “We are excited to have an individual with Courtney’s passion for and...
September 19-25, 2022 designated as Rail Safety Week in North America
INDIANA – Every year, 2,100 North Americans are killed or seriously injured when they engage in unsafe behavior around tracks and trains. Indiana Operation Lifesaver is joining Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI), Operation Lifesaver Canada, and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF) from September 19-25 to observe Rail Safety Week in North America and urge the public to help STOPTrackTragedies.
Gov. Holcomb announces partnership with Midwest Governors to establish a Regional Hydrogen Coalition to expand economic opportunity
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today joined his fellow governors in Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin to collaborate on developing a robust hydrogen market, supply chain, and workforce across the Midwest by signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU). “Strong partnerships...
Rupal Thanawala named Indiana Chamber’s NextEra Energy Resources Dynamic Leader of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Rupal Thanawala, long-time community advocate and CEO of tech and business advisory firm Trident Systems LLC in Fishers, says of her growing company, “We walk in the door, say ‘what’s your challenge?’ And we fix it.”. That attitude goes far beyond Trident –...
Judge sentences habitual offender to prison
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford man to four years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Joseph E. Abner, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, with a habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. The plea agreement, negotiated by Deputy Prosecutor Robert Garrett, offered Abner two years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, with two years added for being a habitual offender.
Affordable Connectivity Program Broadband
INDIANA – Would you or someone you know benefit from help covering the cost of internet services?. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) helps households pay for Broadband internet services by providing a discount of up to $30 per month off their bill. The funds go directly to the service...
Michigan man charged with cocaine possession
INDIANA – This past weekend, Lowell Troopers participated in the 6-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort. This blitz involved troopers from the following states: Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia. During the blitz, troopers made 3 marijuana possession arrests. During one of those traffic stops, 27 grams...
Average gasoline prices fall in Indiana
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 25.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 48.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon.
More than 4,000 accounts were impacted by an Indiana Department of Workforce Development data breach
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reporting a cybersecurity incident after a person or group gained access to some unemployment applicants’ information. The person or group accessed login email addresses and security questions. Currently, the agency doesn’t believe social security numbers were accessed. The...
