Columbus, OH

dayton247now.com

Ohio EPA awards schools grants to install water bottle filling stations

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio EPA has awarded grants to 94 schools, school districts, and dioceses in 70 communities to install or retrofit water fountains with water bottle filling stations. The grants will help cover costs of equipment, and benefit the state by reducing plastic bottle waste in 206 school...
dayton247now.com

Dayton Public Schools rate low in 2021-2022 Ohio School Report Cards

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio School Report Cards for 2021–22 have been announced by the Ohio Department of Education. Instead of the traditional A-F grading scales, schools are now judged in five different categories with each category rated 1-5 stars. Each district was rated from one to five...
DAYTON, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Union, OH
dayton247now.com

Two people transported after vehicle accident in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash in Harmony Township in Clark County Saturday. The accident happened at about 10:33 a.m. on State Route 41 near New Love Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver, Anna Kilgore, 56, and a...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio State holds onto No. 3 ranking for third week in a row in AP Top 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a weekend filled with top 10 teams playing smaller, nonconference opponents, The Associated Press college football remained mostly unchanged at the top. The No. 3 Buckeyes held their spot, as did the other top 10 teams, excluding Kentucky and Oklahoma State, who switched spots...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Deputies find boy locked in make-shift cage, his sister with meth pipe

LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — After about twelve hours on the lam, a Hocking County couple was arrested Monday afternoon in woods less than a mile from their home on Bear Run Road. Deputies said they were investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted and robbed by Megan Smith and Franklin TJ Varney at the residence.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Four people injured after two-vehicle crash in Greene County

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A two-vehicle serious injury crash Friday night is under investigation by the Xenia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on State Route 380 just south of Cemetery Road at approximately 11:35 p.m., troopers said. A 2012 Jeep Wrangler was traveling...
GREENE COUNTY, OH

