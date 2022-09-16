Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Joesef announces debut album ‘Permanent Damage’ with single ‘Joe’
Scottish singer Joesef has announced details of his debut album, ‘Permanent Damage’ – listen to first single ‘Joe’ below. The record is set to land on January 13, 2023 via AWAL, and follows his ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’ EP from 2020.
NME
The 1975 to release new single ‘All I Need To Hear’ this week
The 1975 are set to release a new single called ‘All I Need To Hear’ this week. The band will release their fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, on October 14 via Dirty Hit, which has been previewed so far by the singles ‘Part Of The Band’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’.
NME
BLACKPINK add new dates to 2022 North American tour
BLACKPINK have added a number of extra dates to the North American leg of their 2022 ‘Born Pink World Tour’. The South Korean group are scheduled to kick off in North America at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on October 25, with an extra date now added at the same venue on October 26.
NME
The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde announces intimate 2022 UK tour dates
The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde has announced details of an intimate 2022 UK tour – find a full list of dates below and buy tickets here. Fresh off a performance at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month (September 3), Hynde will return to the UK in October for a set of gigs in small venues.
NME
Rina Sawayama shares forceful new video for ‘Hurricanes’
Rina Sawayama has shared a brand new video for her latest single ‘Hurricanes’ – check it out below. The British-Japanese artist released her second album ‘Hold The Girl’ on Friday (September 16) via Dirty Hit, and shared the new video on the same day. Following...
NME
Spoon’s Britt Daniel joins Interpol on stage to perform ‘Next Exit’
Spoon‘s Britt Daniel joined Interpol on stage this week – watch them perform ‘Next Exit’ together below. The two bands are currently on a co-headlining coast-to-coast North American tour, dubbed ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’, which ends this weekend (September 17-18) with two shows at the Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Oregon.
NME
SEVENTEEN’s Jun teases new solo single ‘Limbo’
SEVENTEEN’s Jun will be dropping a brand-new solo single titled ‘Limbo’ later this week. On September 19 at Noon KST, Jun (real name Wen Junhui) announced the upcoming release via SEVENTEEN’s official Twitter account with a mysterious teaser image. The ‘Limbo’ teaser features the singer showcasing his back, while a gloved hand rests atop his shoulder.
