Camden, NJ

Daily Voice

Movie Filming In Philadelphia

A new movie is being filmed in Philadelphia, 6abc reports. The film "Audrey's Children," is based on the life of legendary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities in 1974, according to its IMDb page. Natalie Dormer, best known for her roles in the "Hunger Games"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Entertainment
phillyvoice.com

Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey

Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kathleen Edwards
Lucinda Williams
Samantha Fish
Jenny Lewis
phillyfunguide.com

3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week

The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Localevent#Concert#Waterfront Park#Live Video#Wxpn#Npr Live Sessions#The Felice Brothers#The Dip River Stage
fastphillysports.com

NEW JERSEY CASINOS HAD AN AUGUST TO REMEMBER, WIN UP 10%!

New Jersey’s casinos, tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier, according to figures released Friday by state gambling regulators. The amount of money won from in-person...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thebeet.com

The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Through tragedy, Rutgers’ Shaquan Loyal finds solace in family

PHILADELPHIA — The play sent Rutgers fans into a frenzy and one proud parent, literally, head over heels. In a living room in Newark, Nidea Loyal watched her son deflect a pass, pull down the interception and take off for a touchdown. As he sprinted down the middle of the field, she got to her feet. Then one hand hit the ground. Then the other touched down. She finished back on her feet — a perfect cartwheel — to celebrate that perfect moment on the football field.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
phillygrub.blog

Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA

