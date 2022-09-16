Read full article on original website
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mount Laurel NJ Native in Mexico During 7.6 Magnitude EarthquakeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
xpn.org
Catbite has enough energy to power all of Camden on the XPNFest Marina Stage
Catbite are from Philly, so their take on ska is more edgy, less buttoned-up, and all the better for it. “HEY XPONENTIAL, I’M GONNA COUNT TO THREE, AND I WANT EVERYONE TO SCREAM WITH ME!”. That was Catbite’s lead singer Brittany Luna, right before launching into “Not Ur Baby”...
Movie Filming In Philadelphia
A new movie is being filmed in Philadelphia, 6abc reports. The film "Audrey's Children," is based on the life of legendary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities in 1974, according to its IMDb page. Natalie Dormer, best known for her roles in the "Hunger Games"...
New movie with "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer filming in Center City
The "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer is the leading actress of the film.
Philadelphia radio’s Eric Lynch reveals who’s making the smoke up north
Eric Lynch works behind the scenes at Philadelphia‘s 100.3 R&B. A promotions assistant for Urban One, Lynch takes great pride in working in the music industry in the northeast region of the nation. At the 2022 Made in America festival, Lynch spoke to rolling out about who’s making the...
phillyvoice.com
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
phillyfunguide.com
3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week
The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
Nearly 200 employees walk off job at Philadelphia Museum of Art
"We've been negotiating our first contract for two years. Management's been stalling," said Adam Rizzo, an art museum employee and president of the union.
Here Are 8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central NJ
Now that fall is upon us, it's time to get to some of delicious smells and tastes it brings! The smell of fallen leaves, fall candles, pumpkin spice lattes, hayrides, candy apples, and.... Apple cider donuts!!. You can't very well have a perfect fall if you don't at least once...
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the Southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
fastphillysports.com
NEW JERSEY CASINOS HAD AN AUGUST TO REMEMBER, WIN UP 10%!
New Jersey’s casinos, tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier, according to figures released Friday by state gambling regulators. The amount of money won from in-person...
thebeet.com
The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and unearthing bargains. New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the entire state.
South Jersey Pizzeria Gets Two Scores From Barstool's Portnoy In One-Bite Review (VIDEO)
A South Jersey pizzeria got double the ratings from Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy. The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur stopped by Palermo's in Bordentown to sample the cheese pizza, and subsequently the tomato pie — the specialty item at the Route 206 pizzeria. He gave the cheese pizza an 8.2 and...
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
Through tragedy, Rutgers’ Shaquan Loyal finds solace in family
PHILADELPHIA — The play sent Rutgers fans into a frenzy and one proud parent, literally, head over heels. In a living room in Newark, Nidea Loyal watched her son deflect a pass, pull down the interception and take off for a touchdown. As he sprinted down the middle of the field, she got to her feet. Then one hand hit the ground. Then the other touched down. She finished back on her feet — a perfect cartwheel — to celebrate that perfect moment on the football field.
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
