Soccer-Tielemans has no regrets about staying at struggling Leicester
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Youri Tielemans said he does not regret staying at Leicester City amid interest from other Premier League clubs during the close season and is confident the international break will allow his side to recharge after a woeful start to the campaign.
Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby
BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest Premier League player at 15
Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday. Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, came on...
