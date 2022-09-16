ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby

BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy