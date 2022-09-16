ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Save the Sound kicks off annual ‘Connecticut Cleanup’ Saturday

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQdMn_0hy2RcLc00

Beaches across the state are going to get a little bit cleaner starting this weekend.

Save the Sound's annual ‘Connecticut Cleanup’ kicks off Saturday at beaches like Jennings Beach in Fairfield.

Save the Sound says the Connecticut Cleanup is part of the International Coastal Cleanup initiative. It starts Saturday and runs throughout the fall.

Locally, the goal is to preserve rivers and Long Island Sound.

Save the Sound is calling on beachgoers and wildlife lovers to help them accomplish that by picking up trash.

The cleanups will take place at various parks and beaches across the state.

Gloves will be provided at each cleanup site.

You can bring a mask if you'd like.

If you'd like to participate, you're encouraged to sign up in advance for a specific cleanup.

For more information, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Darien Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes

An Italian restaurant chain with numerous locations in the region has closed a Fairfield County location. Bertucci's Italian Restaurant, located at 54 Post Road in Darien, has permanently closed. "This location is permanently closed," a recording on the restaurant's answering machine says. "We thank all of our guests for their...
DARIEN, CT
News 12

Guide: Festivals happening around Connecticut

Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening around Connecticut this summer. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. Fall. Annual Durham Fair. Location: Durham Fairgrounds. Durham. Dates: Sept....
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around Connecticut

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places across Connecticut where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Society
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Fairfield, CT
Government
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice

Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Beaches#Connecticut Cleanup#Gloves
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Connecticut

Bikers Participate in 18th Annual Officer Peter J. Lavery Memorial Ride

Hundreds of bikers gathered together to celebrate the life, service and sacrifice of Master Police Officer Peter J. Lavery in Newington on Sunday. The long-time member of the Newington Police Department was shot and killed in 2004 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Lavery served in the Newington Police...
NEWINGTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven

For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Group beats developer’s bid for Deer Lake in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, Conn, (WTNH) – The Boy Scout camp on Killingworth’s Deer Lake is now in the hands of a local group, Pathfinders Inc., after it beat out a developer’s bid for the land Friday morning. It took months of negotiations and fundraising to beat out the bid of a developer, but the people at Pathfinders […]
KILLINGWORTH, CT
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy