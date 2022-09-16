Save the Sound kicks off annual ‘Connecticut Cleanup’ Saturday

Beaches across the state are going to get a little bit cleaner starting this weekend.

Save the Sound's annual ‘Connecticut Cleanup’ kicks off Saturday at beaches like Jennings Beach in Fairfield.

Save the Sound says the Connecticut Cleanup is part of the International Coastal Cleanup initiative. It starts Saturday and runs throughout the fall.

Locally, the goal is to preserve rivers and Long Island Sound.

Save the Sound is calling on beachgoers and wildlife lovers to help them accomplish that by picking up trash.

The cleanups will take place at various parks and beaches across the state.

Gloves will be provided at each cleanup site.

You can bring a mask if you'd like.

If you'd like to participate, you're encouraged to sign up in advance for a specific cleanup.

For more information, click here.