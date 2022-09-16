ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, NY

Randy Cox readmitted into hospital due to 'complications' from injuries

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybaR6_0hy2RUEg00

A man who is paralyzed after he was seriously injured while being transported by New Haven police in June is back in the hospital.

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump says Randy Cox has been readmitted to the hospital this week due to complications from his injuries. Cox was arrested and placed in the back of a police van that did not have seatbelts.

Authorities say Cox was very uncooperative with officials during transport. During the transport, an officer swerved to avoid an accident and Cox hit his head into the wall of the police van.

A rally was held Thursday in New Haven. Attorney Crump says New Haven city leaders have yet to punish the officers involved and this tragedy should have never happened.

Cox's attorneys say could file the federal civil rights lawsuit as early as next week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Crump
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy