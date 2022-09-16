Randy Cox readmitted into hospital due to 'complications' from injuries

A man who is paralyzed after he was seriously injured while being transported by New Haven police in June is back in the hospital.

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump says Randy Cox has been readmitted to the hospital this week due to complications from his injuries. Cox was arrested and placed in the back of a police van that did not have seatbelts.

Authorities say Cox was very uncooperative with officials during transport. During the transport, an officer swerved to avoid an accident and Cox hit his head into the wall of the police van.

A rally was held Thursday in New Haven. Attorney Crump says New Haven city leaders have yet to punish the officers involved and this tragedy should have never happened.

Cox's attorneys say could file the federal civil rights lawsuit as early as next week.