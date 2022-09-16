ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, MA

What’s Hot: Former Rockland Boulder makes the big leagues as coach for Red Sox

 3 days ago

A former player for the Rockland Boulders has gotten the call to the big leagues – as a coach.

Mike Montville played for the Boulders for three seasons, but has spent the last couple years as the assistant hitting coach for the Red Sox AAA affiliate in Worcester.

Montville was working with hitters at Fenway Park for Tuesday night's game between the Red Sox and the Yankees.

As a kid who grew up an hour away from Boston, making it to the majors with the Red Sox is a dream come true for the Portsmouth, New Hampshire native.

