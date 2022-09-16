ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces conviction, sentencing for attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant for the attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee that occurred in 2016 in North Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly gun violence update, community leaders and survivors will discuss anti-democratic efforts to remove DA Krasner from office for his policies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

A riding student is shot by her Olympian trainer. Will he be found "not guilty by reason of insanity"?

Just days ago, former Olympic equestrian and trainer Michael Barisone was back in a New Jersey courtroom. In 2019, he was charged with the attempted murder of one of his students, Lauren Kanarek, and her boyfriend. At his trial, Barisone's legal team tried a rare strategy -- the insanity defense. They argued Kanarek used social media to push him to his mental breaking point. Barisone speaks out to "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste, in his first television interview since the end of his trial.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Insanity Defense#Equestrian#Violent Crime
CBS News

Jury finds son of Sweetie Pie's owner guilty in murder-for-hire plot

After over 17 hours of deliberations, the jury in the trial of the son of Robbie Montgomery, reality TV star and owner of Sweetie Pie's restaurant, who was charged with commissioning a murder-for-hire plot that killed his teenage nephew in 2016, issued a guilty verdict. James Timothy Norman, 41, was...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Adnan Syed: 5 Things To Know About ‘Serial’ Podcast Subject After He’s Freed From Prison

Adnan Syed, 41, was convicted of the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee in Feb. 2000 and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 22 years after the ruling, he has been set free. Adnan’s conviction was vacated on Sept. 19, 2022 by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn because she believes the defense team was not given all the evidence they needed for Adnan’s case, per the New York Post. Plus, there are two other suspects connected to the case who were never ruled out of the investigation.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Parkland shooting trial judge denies defense's request to replace her after heated exchange last week

The judge overseeing the penalty trial of the Parkland school shooter on Monday denied a motion from defense attorneys to have her replaced with a new judge, following a dramatic week at trial that included a heated exchange between her and the defense counsel. The motion, filed on Friday, alleged that the judge revealed longstanding animosity toward the defense during the exchange that threatens the fairness of the trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

CBS News

541K+
Followers
66K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy