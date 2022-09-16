Read full article on original website
The Shooting of Lauren Kanarek
Did social media posts drive an Olympic horseman to shoot his own student? "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces conviction, sentencing for attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant for the attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee that occurred in 2016 in North Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly gun violence update, community leaders and survivors will discuss anti-democratic efforts to remove DA Krasner from office for his policies.
A riding student is shot by her Olympian trainer. Will he be found "not guilty by reason of insanity"?
Just days ago, former Olympic equestrian and trainer Michael Barisone was back in a New Jersey courtroom. In 2019, he was charged with the attempted murder of one of his students, Lauren Kanarek, and her boyfriend. At his trial, Barisone's legal team tried a rare strategy -- the insanity defense. They argued Kanarek used social media to push him to his mental breaking point. Barisone speaks out to "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste, in his first television interview since the end of his trial.
911 call: Lauren Kanarek shot by former Olympian Michael Barisone
Lauren Kanarek frantically dialed 911 after being shot by Michael Barisone, a former Olympic horseman. But Barisone says he has no memory of the shooting.
What caused Lauren Kanarek to take her grievances to social media?
Lauren Kanarek sought former Olympian Michael Barisone as her riding instructor, but felt she wasn’t getting the attention she paid for. Out of frustration, Kanarek took to social media.
Jury finds son of Sweetie Pie's owner guilty in murder-for-hire plot
After over 17 hours of deliberations, the jury in the trial of the son of Robbie Montgomery, reality TV star and owner of Sweetie Pie's restaurant, who was charged with commissioning a murder-for-hire plot that killed his teenage nephew in 2016, issued a guilty verdict. James Timothy Norman, 41, was...
Judge vacates conviction of "Serial" podcast subject Adnan Syed
A judge in Baltimore vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who was featured in the "Serial" podcast. Syed will be released from prison after spending more than two decades behind bars.
Adnan Syed: 5 Things To Know About ‘Serial’ Podcast Subject After He’s Freed From Prison
Adnan Syed, 41, was convicted of the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee in Feb. 2000 and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 22 years after the ruling, he has been set free. Adnan’s conviction was vacated on Sept. 19, 2022 by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn because she believes the defense team was not given all the evidence they needed for Adnan’s case, per the New York Post. Plus, there are two other suspects connected to the case who were never ruled out of the investigation.
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping in 2016
A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this...
Parkland shooting trial judge denies defense's request to replace her after heated exchange last week
The judge overseeing the penalty trial of the Parkland school shooter on Monday denied a motion from defense attorneys to have her replaced with a new judge, following a dramatic week at trial that included a heated exchange between her and the defense counsel. The motion, filed on Friday, alleged that the judge revealed longstanding animosity toward the defense during the exchange that threatens the fairness of the trial.
