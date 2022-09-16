ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder suspect in custody, 2nd suspect at large in Portsmouth homicide

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
One of the two suspects in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jaquan White is in custody after a two-week search.

Portsmouth police have charged 22-year-old Johnathan Jamar Thomas with second-degree murder, malicious shooting and use of a firearm. The second suspect in White’s death , 22-year-old Marceon Javante Davis, is still at large.

Davis is wanted for first-degree murder, malicious shooting, use of a firearm, and aggravated malicious wounding.

White was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 600 block of South Street at about 2:29 p.m. on Sept. 3. He died at the scene. A second man was shot in the incident, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about Davis’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Crime Line by dialing **TIPS (**8477) or call the Portsmouth Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.

