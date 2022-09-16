Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
‘Cruise-In for a Cause’ hopes to bring an end to impaired driving
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The eighth annual “Cruise-in for a Cause,” partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Sunday afternoon at Brady Street Stadium. In 2014 Teangelo Garrard was killed by a drunk driver, leaving behind a five-month-old son. His friends Samantha and Jake Harry started the annual car...
KWQC
City leaders share views on progress, future goals in the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What’s going on in the Quad Cities? Where can we improve in quality of life, services and amenities, or economic opportunities in each of our communities?. Today’s show explores all of the above and more as we gain insight on the current agendas at most of...
KWQC
Overnight lane closures begin Sept. 26 on I-80 bridge for bridge washing
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge will have nightly lane closures for bridge washing beginning Sept. 26. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the lane closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Weather permitting the washing is estimated o take a week to complete.
KWQC
‘Putts Fore Pride’ golf fundraiser set for Oct. 7 at Glynns Creek
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Taylor Mitchell, The Project of the Quad Cities, joins QCL to share details about the upcoming Putts Fore Pride event at Glynns Creek Golf Course at Scott County Park on Oct. 7. Find out more about the event or register here: https://www.tpqc.org/tpqc.nsf/weblinks/DOMO-CGALLZ?open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Clearing skies
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After the storms move out shortly after midnight, there will be clearing skies. Monday will start with temperatures in the 60s and highs will near 80. A small rain for rain will be in eastern counties Monday night into early Tuesday. Highs near 90 on Tuesday with heat index values nearing 95-100 degrees. Once a front moves in Wednesday, temperatures will cool to the 70s in the afternoon with 60s ahead Thursday.
KWQC
Sunshine Monday ahead of hot temperatures Tuesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After an active Sunday night, our weather is quieting down with sunshine and temperatures near 80° Monday afternoon. A warm front moves in Tuesday, switching the wind to the southwest 10-20 mph. The southwesterly breeze and sunshine will help boost temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with feels like temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.
KWQC
Another round of strong storms expected later Sunday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 5 PM until Midnight for strong to severe storms***. Look for more active and unsettled weather in store for your Sunday, along with the lingering threat for severe weather. We’ll start with a chance for showers and storms this...
Comments / 0