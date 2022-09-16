ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

‘Cruise-In for a Cause’ hopes to bring an end to impaired driving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The eighth annual “Cruise-in for a Cause,” partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Sunday afternoon at Brady Street Stadium. In 2014 Teangelo Garrard was killed by a drunk driver, leaving behind a five-month-old son. His friends Samantha and Jake Harry started the annual car...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Overnight lane closures begin Sept. 26 on I-80 bridge for bridge washing

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge will have nightly lane closures for bridge washing beginning Sept. 26. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the lane closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Weather permitting the washing is estimated o take a week to complete.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

‘Putts Fore Pride’ golf fundraiser set for Oct. 7 at Glynns Creek

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Taylor Mitchell, The Project of the Quad Cities, joins QCL to share details about the upcoming Putts Fore Pride event at Glynns Creek Golf Course at Scott County Park on Oct. 7. Find out more about the event or register here: https://www.tpqc.org/tpqc.nsf/weblinks/DOMO-CGALLZ?open.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Markham, IL
KWQC

Clearing skies

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After the storms move out shortly after midnight, there will be clearing skies. Monday will start with temperatures in the 60s and highs will near 80. A small rain for rain will be in eastern counties Monday night into early Tuesday. Highs near 90 on Tuesday with heat index values nearing 95-100 degrees. Once a front moves in Wednesday, temperatures will cool to the 70s in the afternoon with 60s ahead Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Sunshine Monday ahead of hot temperatures Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After an active Sunday night, our weather is quieting down with sunshine and temperatures near 80° Monday afternoon. A warm front moves in Tuesday, switching the wind to the southwest 10-20 mph. The southwesterly breeze and sunshine will help boost temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with feels like temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Another round of strong storms expected later Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 5 PM until Midnight for strong to severe storms***. Look for more active and unsettled weather in store for your Sunday, along with the lingering threat for severe weather. We’ll start with a chance for showers and storms this...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy