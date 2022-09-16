QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After the storms move out shortly after midnight, there will be clearing skies. Monday will start with temperatures in the 60s and highs will near 80. A small rain for rain will be in eastern counties Monday night into early Tuesday. Highs near 90 on Tuesday with heat index values nearing 95-100 degrees. Once a front moves in Wednesday, temperatures will cool to the 70s in the afternoon with 60s ahead Thursday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO