WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra to kick off 48th season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 48th season with “The Mighty Power of Music” Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Tickets are available through the Pablo Center at the Confluence box office. Contact...
WEAU-TV 13
Host of PBS’s Around The Table Farm hosts Makers Market highlighting Chippewa Valley farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Inga Witscher, host of ‘Around The Farm Table’ on PBS, held a farmer’s market highlighting Chippewa Valley farmers Sunday. People came from far and wide to support local farmers featured at the Makers Market at Witscher’s Osseo dairy farm. “We are...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Out of the Darkness Walk
SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (9/18/22) SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (9/18/22)
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Humane Association hosts microchipping event
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association held a free microchipping event on Saturday. Community members were able to bring their cats and dogs to get microchipped, in an attempt to help locate them if they run off. Addie Erdmann, Marketing and Development Director for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, said microchipping your pet is a great resource to help locate lost pets and a good backup to keep your animals safe.
wizmnews.com
Four classic cars sell for over $100k at Elmer’s Museum auction in Fountain City
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Four classic cars sell for over $100k, as part of the 2,000 items sold from the Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum auction over the weekend. For four days, auctioneers rattled off bids nonstop from the crowd and online for everything from oil cans and vintage signs to muscle cars and motorcycles.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 16th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More prep football action from Week Five, featuring Regis against Durand-Arkansaw, Stanley Boyd against Mondovi, Neillsville/Granton against Fall Creek, Elk Mound against Osseo-Fairchild, and Elmwood-Plum City against Cadott among others. Also, the WIAC volleyball season continues as UW-Eau Claire hosts St. Benedict, and UW-Stout travelling...
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
WEAU-TV 13
Flags in Eau Claire County to fly at half-staff on Tuesday for Sheriff Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. and Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff at government-maintained buildings in Eau Claire County on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in honor of Sheriff Ron Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13. According to a release from Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized...
WEAU-TV 13
Local business puts on car show to fundraise for blood cancer research and awareness
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local business puts on a car show to raise money for cancer research and awareness. The Builders FirstSource in Eau Claire hosted a fundraiser to raise $6,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The money would also go towards an upcoming event at Harriet...
WEAU-TV 13
Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Police Department has named the victim of a shooting in Eau Claire. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of Altoona, Wis. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
wizmnews.com
Pedal car auctioned off for nearly $25,000 at Elmer’s museum in Fountain City; sale continues Friday-Saturday
Halfway through the four-day auction of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis. Mecum Auctions, one of the largest auction companies in the world, is conducting the event and shared some of the items that were sold over the past two days. That included a Indy pedal...
WEAU-TV 13
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention holds Chippewa Valley Out of the Darkness Walk
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Around 300 people were at the River Prairie Park in Altoona to participate in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Chippewa Valley Out of the Darkness Walk. “It’s a walk to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention,” Gena Orlando, Wisconsin Area Director...
Wisconsin auto and toy museum opens it's doors for massive auction after death of legendary collector
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — A career in auto salvage might give anyone an eye for seeking timeless treasures, but that doesn't begin to describe the treasure trove that Elmer Duellman amassed in his lifetime. "This toy is going to be 100 years old and, at minimum, it will go...
WEAU-TV 13
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library recognizes Banned Books Week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week is Banned Books Week, which serves as a chance to highlight and recognize banned books. The theme for this year’s Banned Books Week is ‘Books unite us. Censorship divides us.’. Isa Small, Programming and Communications Director at the L.E. Phillips Memorial...
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22 a.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash with injury on 300th Avenue at 620th Street Bay City, Wis. in Hartland Township.
WJFW-TV
Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department credit K9 in discovery of firearm during traffic stop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Department credits the use of a police K9 in discovering a firearm during a traffic stop that happened weeks ago. In a post to their Facebook page, police say two suspects were arrested after Leo, their K9 on duty, alerted to the vehicle after detecting drugs.
WEAU-TV 13
Treehouse provides support to local teens
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tandem Mentorship Program has been working to help teenagers find a place where they belong for the past 6 years. Now, it’s joining a nonprofit called Treehouse, which will provide additional resources of mentorship, curriculum and support to local teens. “We work with...
