WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra to kick off 48th season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 48th season with “The Mighty Power of Music” Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Tickets are available through the Pablo Center at the Confluence box office. Contact...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County Humane Association hosts microchipping event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association held a free microchipping event on Saturday. Community members were able to bring their cats and dogs to get microchipped, in an attempt to help locate them if they run off. Addie Erdmann, Marketing and Development Director for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, said microchipping your pet is a great resource to help locate lost pets and a good backup to keep your animals safe.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, September 16th (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More prep football action from Week Five, featuring Regis against Durand-Arkansaw, Stanley Boyd against Mondovi, Neillsville/Granton against Fall Creek, Elk Mound against Osseo-Fairchild, and Elmwood-Plum City against Cadott among others. Also, the WIAC volleyball season continues as UW-Eau Claire hosts St. Benedict, and UW-Stout travelling...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense

POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
OSCEOLA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Police Department has named the victim of a shooting in Eau Claire. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of Altoona, Wis. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bring Me The News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library recognizes Banned Books Week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week is Banned Books Week, which serves as a chance to highlight and recognize banned books. The theme for this year’s Banned Books Week is ‘Books unite us. Censorship divides us.’. Isa Small, Programming and Communications Director at the L.E. Phillips Memorial...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One person hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22 a.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash with injury on 300th Avenue at 620th Street Bay City, Wis. in Hartland Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Treehouse provides support to local teens

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tandem Mentorship Program has been working to help teenagers find a place where they belong for the past 6 years. Now, it’s joining a nonprofit called Treehouse, which will provide additional resources of mentorship, curriculum and support to local teens. “We work with...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

