Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Windsor man killed in Route 72 crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Windsor was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened on Route 72 east in Plainville. State police identified the rider as 47-year-old Kendell Alston. The Department of Transportation reported that Route 72 was closed just before 3 p.m. on Sunday as a result...
47-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected In East Plainville Crash
A 47-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The incident took place in Hartford County around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in East Plainville. According to Connecticut State Police, Kendall Alston, of Windsor, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Route 72 in Plainville when...
Eyewitness News
Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Rocky Hill rollover
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash that happened on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill. State police identified the woman as 32-year-old Eralda Xhaxha of Enfield and the man as 32-year-old Christopher Lizotte of Oxford, MA. The crash...
32-Year-Old Enfield Woman Killed After Car Crashes Off I-91 In Rocky Hill, Into Sound Barrier
A 32-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a wooden sound barrier on a Connecticut highway. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill on I-91 northbound near Exit 24 at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, Connecticut State Police said. A 2004 Dodge Stratus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
Eyewitness News
Southington police respond to 18 ‘smash and grab’ burglaries throughout town
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington asked vehicle owners to be mindful of valuables being left in plain view. They said they recently responded to 18 smash and grab burglaries throughout town. “All have been locked vehicles with valuables left in plain view,” said Lt. Keith Egan, Southington police....
amherstbulletin.com
Head-on collision in Hadley injuries one
HADLEY — An 18-year-old Wilbraham man suffered serious injuries after the 2007 Honda Accord he was driving collided head-on with a 1968 Mack dump truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane on Monday morning, according to Hadley police. The crash, at 10:47 a.m., left the car...
Chicopee man arrested after police say he dropped gun at Springfield festival
A Chicopee man was arrested on Sunday after police saw him allegedly drop a gun and pick it back up during a festival in Springfield.
Springfield man arrested for possession of ghost gun
A Springfield man was arrested Friday night after police found a ghost gun in his possession.
Eyewitness News
Bristol police search for missing teen
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
Plymouth police investigating two armed robberies
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. Plymouth Police received reports of armed robberies at two gas stations in Terryville. Both the Citgo gas station, and the Gulf gas station on Main Street reported the robberies. According to police, no injuries were reported and both incidents are under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding […]
Eyewitness News
One firefighter injured while battling fire in Hartford
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty. In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. One firefighter injured while battling fire in Hartford. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hartford...
Man accused of driving drunk into parked Jeep
SOMERS — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving through the front yard of a local home and crashing into a parked sport utility vehicle Thursday night — while intoxicated, according to state police. The man, Nathan Benis, 35, of East Longmeadow, failed a field sobriety test and...
Eyewitness News
Farmington police officer returns to active duty after recovery
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – It was a very special day for the Farmington Police Department. An officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty returned to work Monday. One year ago, Officer James O’Donnell suffered extensive injuries while responding to a call. After a lengthy recovery...
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
Eyewitness News
First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. Peter was shot and killed on duty. He was 47 years old. Over the last 18 years, his family and friends have tried to honor him by doing what he loved. Each year...
Police: Man shot in Hartford Saturday night
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department. The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the […]
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
Eyewitness News
Two pedestrians killed on I-395 in Monteville
MONTEVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people died after they were struck by a vehicle in Montville on Friday. A car was broken down on the side of the roadway on I-395 north around 11:24 at night. A second car was parked in front of the down car, and the occupants...
Comments / 0