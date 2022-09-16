ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyewitness News

Windsor man killed in Route 72 crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Windsor was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened on Route 72 east in Plainville. State police identified the rider as 47-year-old Kendell Alston. The Department of Transportation reported that Route 72 was closed just before 3 p.m. on Sunday as a result...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Daily Voice

47-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected In East Plainville Crash

A 47-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The incident took place in Hartford County around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in East Plainville. According to Connecticut State Police, Kendall Alston, of Windsor, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Route 72 in Plainville when...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Rocky Hill rollover

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash that happened on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill. State police identified the woman as 32-year-old Eralda Xhaxha of Enfield and the man as 32-year-old Christopher Lizotte of Oxford, MA. The crash...
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
amherstbulletin.com

Head-on collision in Hadley injuries one

HADLEY — An 18-year-old Wilbraham man suffered serious injuries after the 2007 Honda Accord he was driving collided head-on with a 1968 Mack dump truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane on Monday morning, according to Hadley police. The crash, at 10:47 a.m., left the car...
HADLEY, MA
Eyewitness News

Bristol police search for missing teen

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Plymouth police investigating two armed robberies

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. Plymouth Police received reports of armed robberies at two gas stations in Terryville. Both the Citgo gas station, and the Gulf gas station on Main Street reported the robberies. According to police, no injuries were reported and both incidents are under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding […]
PLYMOUTH, CT
Eyewitness News

One firefighter injured while battling fire in Hartford

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty. In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. One firefighter injured while battling fire in Hartford. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Farmington police officer returns to active duty after recovery

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – It was a very special day for the Farmington Police Department. An officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty returned to work Monday. One year ago, Officer James O’Donnell suffered extensive injuries while responding to a call. After a lengthy recovery...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: Man shot in Hartford Saturday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department. The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two pedestrians killed on I-395 in Monteville

MONTEVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people died after they were struck by a vehicle in Montville on Friday. A car was broken down on the side of the roadway on I-395 north around 11:24 at night. A second car was parked in front of the down car, and the occupants...
MONTVILLE, CT

