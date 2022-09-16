Read full article on original website
South Hutchinson City Council to hold budget hearing this evening
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council will hold their revenue neutral and budget hearings prior to tonight's regular meeting. The 2023 budget totals $7,358,836 on total taxes levied of $1,128,154. The mill levy will be 43.5 mills. Also Monday, the council will go over an ordinance...
Marion Reservoir still under blue-green algae watch
MARION COUNTY — Marion Reservoir continues to be under a watch regarding blue-green algae problems. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issue public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae throughout the spring and summer. A...
Reno Co. Health Department hosting fall prevention class
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department is recognizing National Fall prevention week with a new eight week program. “A Matter of Balance,” will meet two hours each week over the two month period. The program is an evidence-based class designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.
Airport Advisory Board to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport Advisory Board will hear several project updates at its meeting Tuesday afternoon. On the agenda is the land release for the Obee School sale. The agenda says the survey has been finished, but they are getting the legal description worked out to facilitate the transaction.
Hutch firefighters trade places on wildfire watch in California
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two different Hutchinson firefighters, Captains Troy Mueller and Bryan Goble have traded places with a previous crew in a pre-position assignment in California. Brent Fisher and Craig Walle returned home over the weekend. According to statistics from CalFire, there have been 20 named fires since the...
Chamber board nominations still being sought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At the Aug. 9 Chamber board meeting, the Board of Directors approved the slate of the following five members to be voted on by membership to serve a three-year term on the Chamber board:. Terance Brooks - Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Dawn Johnson - Hutchinson Public Schools.
Hutchinson Clinic with new PET/CT scanner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic recently installed a new Digital Positron Emission Computed Tomography Scanner, or PET/CT scanner. The new scanner improves the quality of images, dramatically enhancing the ability to detect and monitor internal organs or tissue that have suffered damage through injury or disease, allowing providers to chart the best treatment course for their patients.
Landmarks Commission will wait until October to meet
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Landmarks Commission meeting will not be held for September 22 due to a lack of agenda items. Also, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs is unavailable. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13 at City Hall. If you...
Jobless rate falls in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County fell again for the month of August. According to figures released by the Kansas Department of Labor the jobless rate for the county dropped 0.4% to 3.3%. The unemployment rate for the city of Hutchinson was 3.6%. There were 939 county residents out of work, a drop of 144.
First Course on lung cancer screening is tomorrow
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next edition of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System's First Course is tomorrow evening in The Pavilion at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. The program will feature Pulmonologists, Dr. Mohammed Al-Halawani and Dr. Tariq Musa talking about Lung Cancer Screening. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with boxed...
Sunflower Summer benefits Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Cosmosphere got a huge boost from the Kansas State Department of Education's Sunflower Summer program. "Sunflower Summer visitors, adults and children total, we had over 16,000 visitors," said Maria Kelson with Cosmosphere. "We had more people from out of town, more families with young children coming and we just love the idea that people who might not be normally coming to Cosmosphere were able to come as part of the program."
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect: McPherson, Saline Counties until 10:30 p.m
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern McPherson County in central Kansas... Southern Saline County in central Kansas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marquette, or. 10 miles west of Lindsborg, moving...
Hutchinson City Council to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Updates on some of the ongoing issues before the Hutchinson City Council will highlight their meeting on Tuesday. An update on the 30th and Lucille traffic study is planned, as is an update on progress on code enforcement at the Atrium Hotel. The Council will also...
Carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
Info event for parents of disabled children Oct. 4
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Families Together Inc. will be holding an informational event at the Mary Magdalene House east of Hutchinson on Tuesday, October 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families Together Inc. is Kansas’ federally designated Parent Training & Information Center (PTI) and Family-to-Family Health Information Center (F2F). They provide support to families and their children with disabilities, and special health care needs.
HMS-7 Cover the Cruiser event meets goal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HMS-7 Student Council was able to raise over $700 to support Kansas Special Olympics through their own Cover the Cruiser event last week. The students put in a lot of hard work over their 9 days of fundraising to meet and surpass their goal of $500.
CHS to return $1 billion to its owners in 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The cooperative that is responsible for the McPherson oil refinery is returning $1 billion to its owners next year. The CHS Board said it has elected to return $500 million in cash patronage based on business done with CHS in fiscal year 2022, which ended on Aug. 31. The board has also elected to return $500 million in cash to its owners through equity redemptions.
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
