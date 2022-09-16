HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Cosmosphere got a huge boost from the Kansas State Department of Education's Sunflower Summer program. "Sunflower Summer visitors, adults and children total, we had over 16,000 visitors," said Maria Kelson with Cosmosphere. "We had more people from out of town, more families with young children coming and we just love the idea that people who might not be normally coming to Cosmosphere were able to come as part of the program."

