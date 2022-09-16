Read full article on original website
10 Reasons to Avoid Bed Bath & Beyond Stock
Bed Bath & Beyond’s core business still has not found its way. The company's financial posture continues to deteriorate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Grocery delivery startups with low margins might drop IPO dreams for M&A reality
While covering the recent news of Misfits Market acquiring Imperfect Foods, Misfits Market founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh noted it was difficult to reach profitability in the industry as sales leveled off in the past two years. Some companies have made layoffs or left markets due to “burning a tremendous amount of cash and not raising capital.”
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
FedEx to close stores, freeze hiring as demand slumps
FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company warned it would likely miss Wall Street's profit target for its fiscal first quarter that ended Aug. 31. And...
CNBC
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Take advantage of the discount prices this depressed stock market is offering right now.
Apple has unseated Tesla as the most-shorted US stock - after Elon Musk's EV company held the title for 864 days
Apple has ousted Tesla as the most-shorted US stock in dollar terms. Elon Musk's automaker held the title for 864 days, or more than two years. Short interest in Apple stock is $18.4 billion, compared to $17.4 billion in Tesla stock. Investors are betting more money against Apple than Tesla...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Three different stocks and strategies to look at during a recession.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond
Microsoft is entrenched in several key technology markets. Air travel is recovering faster than expected following the pandemic-prompted plunge, rekindling the need for new passenger jets. This year's construction slowdown is taking a toll on Caterpillar, but the pullback is ultimately a cyclical buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article...
tipranks.com
Does Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) New Strategy Justify Its Stock Valuation?
Despite inflationary pressures suppressing the bottom line, Starbucks’ revenue growth momentum remains vigorous. Management’s forward-looking growth targets appear very encouraging as well. That said, shares are likely priced to perfection. The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) brand is iconic with juicy margins and a new medium-term strategy promises to grow earnings...
msn.com
FedEx stock selloff would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports' price
The selloff in FedEx Corp.'s stock is enough, by itself, to push the Dow Jones Transportation Average down well more than the broader stock market. The package delivery company's stock plunged 20.0% in premarket trading following a 'staggering' profit and revenue warning, which puts it on track to suffer a record one-day selloff. The implied price decline would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports price, which by itself would represent a 1.9% decline from Thursday's closing price of 13,510.73. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slumped 242 points, or 0.8%, and futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.9%.
Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Wall Street closed out the stock market’s worst week in three months with more losses Friday, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy rattled already anxious investors. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 0.7%, with all but two of its 11 company sectors...
tipranks.com
How the IPO Bubble Burst, and Where Do We Go from Here?
IPOs were hot in 2020 and 2021 due to easy monetary conditions. However, in 2022, things are much different, and the near-term outlook for IPOs doesn’t look great. In the last few months, there has been a repeating theme in the headlines that mention “IPO drought.” According to Renaissance Capital, the number of U.S. IPOs is down 80% this year versus the same period in 2021. What’s more, the companies that went public in 2022 raised about 5% of the proceeds from the same date last year. Although forecasts speak of about 25 to 45 more IPOs to be carried out until year-end, 2022 is still expected to be the weakest in terms of IPO proceeds in more than 30 years.
tipranks.com
SPAC-ulation: How Retail Investors Lost after the SPAC Bubble Burst
The SPAC revolution was in full effect – until it imploded and destroyed the accounts of unsuspecting investors. The tragic story of last year’s blank-check shooting stars offers little more than pain for ill-timed traders, and valuable lessons for those willing to learn them. In hindsight, the bursting...
tipranks.com
Why You Should Consider Selling ENPH Stock to Buy GNRC
Enphase Energy stock has benefited from the energy crisis, but the positive momentum will inevitably slow down once the issue is resolved. Meanwhile, Generac Holdings remains strongly poised for a rally. Recently, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has experienced a major advantage over Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) because Europeans, particularly in...
