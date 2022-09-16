Read full article on original website
Jeffery Lee Homkes
Jeffery Lee Homkes, age 59, of Overisel, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. With his faith in God and the assurance of Heaven, Jeff accepted his sudden and untreatable cancer diagnosis with incredible strength and dignity. He spent his remaining days surrounded by family and friends. Ever selfless, Jeff helped us all prepare for the great loss we would have to endure. He was a kind and generous man who touched the lives of many. Never married, Jeff became a valued member of his friends’ families and was lovingly known as “Uncle Jeffy.”
Oralia “Lylah” Quintero
Oralia “Lylah” Quintero, age 87, of Holland, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Lylah was an incredibly hard-working and loving lady. She was proud of her Southern roots, as she attended school in Southeast Arkansas before moving to Holland in 1960. She worked for several manufacturing facilities in Holland and retired from Bohn Aluminum and Brass Corporation in 1989. Her faith meant a lot to her, and she had a heart for serving others, as she volunteered for the Red Cross and the Herrick Library Book Nook for 16 years. For only having a second-grade education, she self-educated herself by being a voracious reader. She had a passion for animals, and most of all, Lylah was devoted to her family and friends, which showed by the many friends she had throughout Holland.
Jeffery A. Wassink
Jeffery Allen Wassink age 49, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Zeeland Hospital from complications from a motorcycle accident on June 30, 2022. Jeff was a member of Overisel Reformed Church and worked for Gateway Mission for 21 years, most recently as Maintenance Supervisor. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, dirt bikes, quads, and most anything outdoors. All of these meant spending time with his family.
Isai Cavada
Isai Cavada, 39, of Holland, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Isai was born near Monterrey, Mexico, on September 14, 1982, to Rodolfo Cavada and Angelita Berlanga. Isai met Esther Zaizar in 2017 and they married in 2018. Isai is survived by his wife Esther, his children, Isai Emiliano...
Postcards from Holland: Stopping for the Choo-Choo Sept. 19
The plan wasn’t for any additions to Postcards today. The walking itenary from the station on this Monday was to stroll around the Holland Energy Park, but our friends from Florida – CSX Railroad – had other ideas. In an earlier time, a jog across the track at the sound of the coming train would have been in order to avoid a delay, but this is not an earlier time, so a few photos of the train were in order. Trains in its iteself is nothing special, really, but trains are as much a part of Holland as tulips, DeZwaan and Lake Mac.
Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
Two Teens Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Holland State Park
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 18, 2022) – Two teenagers from eastern Ottawa County were injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland before dawn on Sunday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore Drive near Dune View Court, just north of Holland State Park, at 5:15 AM. That was where a southbound vehicle left the roadway “at a high rate of speed” and struck both a power pole and a large tree. No other vehicles were involved.
Botched investigation into harassment allegations reason for termination of top leaders at Kalamazoo Twp Fire Department
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — According to findings of an independent investigation, a botched investigation into harassment allegations led to the termination of the top leaders at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were fired abruptly on Wednesday, September 14,...
Zeeland City Council Looking Ahead to 175th Anniversary, Planned Main Avenue Renovation Tonight
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 19, 2022) – The Zeeland City Council doesn’t have much on its agenda for Monday night’s business meeting, but the work-study session beforehand looks at a couple of upcoming matters. Abby DeRoo, the city’s Marketing Director, will go over with Mayor Kevin Klynstra...
Investigation Into Drowning at a Private Pond near Standale Continues
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – A 29-year-old man lost his life in an apparent drowning incident at a private pond near Standale on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and first responders were dispatched to the area of Krystal Kove Drive and 8th Avenue shortly after 7:30 PM. That was where the man who lived at a residence there apparently fallen into the pond, and after a search by a number of rescue teams, the man’s body was recovered, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Candidate Forum for Ottawa County Circuit Court Hopefuls Set for Monday Night
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 18, 2022) – The third “candidate forum” of the 2022 General Election season held by the League of Women Voters of the Holland Area is set for Monday evening. From 6:30 PM to 8 PM at the Ottawa County Fillmore Street Complex (12220...
Hope Falls on Road while GVSU Cruise at Home; Lions Home on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 17, 2022) – Josh Taylor threw for two touchdowns and Cornell Beacham ran for two more as the Mt. St. Joseph Lions upended visiting Hope in suburban Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, 33-28. The Flying Dutchmen battle the Northwestern Eagles in St. Paul, Minnesota next Saturday, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
