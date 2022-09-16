Read full article on original website
Ogdensburg recognized for easing property tax burden
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg is in the spotlight for the direction it’s heading in financially. The city is one of 3 communities in the United States being recognized by the International City/County Management Association at its annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio. The association highlights municipalities that have...
Grants for Artists in the North Country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) JEFFERSON, LEWIS & ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES. The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) will be awarding $84,000 in funding for local arts events and projects taking place in 2023. Through the New York State Council on the Arts’ State Community Regrants Program, funding is available to support local arts programming throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. Applications are open to individual artists, collectives, municipalities, libraries, and nonprofit organizations.
Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first step in finding housing for those who need it in Jefferson County. It’s not the homeless population, but people who need a little help with finding and paying for an affordable place to live. A year ago, the apartment building...
Your Turn: feedback on reenactments, CitiBus change & trade school vs. college
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun laws, historical reenactments may be in jeopardy. That’s because antique weapons are now subject to the same regulations as their modern counterparts:. This is what happens when people who don’t understand guns write gun laws. Sarah Moore.
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the end of an era for Tim and Deb McAtee: they’re selling Dry Hill Ski Area to Pat and Boo Jareo. “Definitely bittersweet after 40 years. I found I’m having a hard time letting go, even though I know it’s time to do it, so a lot of emotions,” said Tim.
Applications being accepted for Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northern New York Community Foundation is asking 7th and 8th graders to tell them what makes their community special. It’s all part of the NNYCF’S 2022-2023 Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge. The foundation’s Mary Perrine and Watertown High School junior Maya Voss...
Lawmakers want Albany to pay for state’s vacant properties in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If it works, it would be a first. Ogdensburg city councillors want New York state to make payments on all of its abandoned or vacant properties to the city. The state has a lot of abandoned property in Ogdensburg and City Councillor John Rishe wants...
Watertown hydro revenue down, sales tax income up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When Watertown City Council meets Monday night, lawmakers will see numbers they will like and some they may not like. First: revenue from its hydroelectric facility is down drastically for august. The city took in $157,000. That’s off 74 percent from what the city made last year in August. Last summer was really, really wet.
Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Jolene was born on May 16, 1953 to the late Joseph and Jeanne (Johndrow) Reff of Rosiere, NY. She married Jarvis H. Radley at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Rosiere on May 17, 1975, with Father Burns officiating. She was a 1971 graduate of Cape Vincent Central School and a 1972 graduate of the Central City Business Institute of Syracuse. Throughout her career, she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Dr. Kayani’s Office, Seaway Veterinary Service, and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. In 1993, she began work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, where she held various positions, her favorite being senior mail and supply clerk at the facility. Lovingly known as “Mean Jolene, the Mail Room Queen,” she retired after nearly 30 years of dedicated service.
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge. It’s part of the Ted Simmons Riverside Memorial Park, commemorated in memory of well known local business man Ted Simmons. Sunday, the Simmons family, in partnership with...
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
Juan “Jo” Charlotte Bombard Kehoe, 91, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Juan “Jo” Charlotte Bombard Kehoe, 91, Clayton passed away Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022. She was born November 12, 1930 in Watertown, daughter of Leonard and Myrtle (Hayden) Bombard. In 1937 she moved with her parents and her sister, Shirley, to Clayton, where her parents purchased and operated what would become Bombards’ Cozy Inn on State Street.
17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7. Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street. The...
Lowville gets ready to hold Cream Cheese Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Streets in Lowville will be busy this weekend as the Cream Cheese Festival returns in full force. The annual event celebrates Lowville being home to the nation’s largest cream cheese plant. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday featuring a...
Watertown police open probe into what happened at Red & Black game
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police have opened an investigation into what may - or may not have - happened at Saturday night’s Red & Black football game. There was a report of a fan with a gun. That report was not confirmed over the weekend. However, police...
Showers & thunderstorms today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a gray, cloudy day. There’s a 90% chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be with us all morning and into the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Lewis County Humane Society: Smiley Mocha
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mocha always looks like she’s smiling. And she’s got a personality to match. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr said Mocha is great with cats, kids, other dogs – anyone she meets. She’s a stray, so it’s hard to judge...
Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont, NY passed away on September 12, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Rebecca was born on May 11th, 1954 to Richard and Florence White Planty. Rebecca worked for the City Court, was part of the Ladies...
12 Trainees Take Part In Menter Ambulance EMT Academy
FULTON, NY — Menter Ambulance ushers in a new class of 12 trainees for the sixth EMT Academy held at the Menter Ambulance Training Facility in Fulton, New York, running from September 12, 2022 with a NYS Practical Examination scheduled for November 16, 2022. For two years, Menter Ambulance,...
