Lewis County Humane Society: Smiley Mocha
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mocha always looks like she’s smiling. And she’s got a personality to match. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr said Mocha is great with cats, kids, other dogs – anyone she meets. She’s a stray, so it’s hard to judge...
Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Jolene was born on May 16, 1953 to the late Joseph and Jeanne (Johndrow) Reff of Rosiere, NY. She married Jarvis H. Radley at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Rosiere on May 17, 1975, with Father Burns officiating. She was a 1971 graduate of Cape Vincent Central School and a 1972 graduate of the Central City Business Institute of Syracuse. Throughout her career, she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Dr. Kayani’s Office, Seaway Veterinary Service, and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. In 1993, she began work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, where she held various positions, her favorite being senior mail and supply clerk at the facility. Lovingly known as “Mean Jolene, the Mail Room Queen,” she retired after nearly 30 years of dedicated service.
Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first step in finding housing for those who need it in Jefferson County. It’s not the homeless population, but people who need a little help with finding and paying for an affordable place to live. A year ago, the apartment building...
Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, September 18th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. The funeral will be 1 pm Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will begin at 11 am prior to the funeral on Saturday.
Celebration of Life: Adeline Smith Ormsby, 8, of Woodville
WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Adeline Smith Ormsby will begin at 3 pm on her 9th birthday, September 24th, 2022 at the Henderson Fish & Game Club, 11837 Game Club Road, Henderson, NY 13650. Per Adeline’s request, no black or dark clothing, only bright fun...
Men arrested on contraband charges at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two incarcerated individuals were arrested at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. On September 16, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jarrod A. Oshier on the charges of Possession of Dangerous Prison Contraband in the First Degree. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested...
Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 9/12/2022 thru 9/18/2022
03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0512 UM0 (3195) MV VIOL:REGISTRATION SUSPENDED. 03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE. 03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0402.01A I0 (8786) NO LIC PLATE:SINGLE LIC PLATE. 03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. Inmate Name: GRANT, KATIE A. Address: 11076 COOPER ST, CATO, NY. Birth Date:...
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the end of an era for Tim and Deb McAtee: they’re selling Dry Hill Ski Area to Pat and Boo Jareo. “Definitely bittersweet after 40 years. I found I’m having a hard time letting go, even though I know it’s time to do it, so a lot of emotions,” said Tim.
Bruce A. McDermott, 68, of Orleans
ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Bruce A. McDermott, 68, passed away at his home in the town of Orleans Friday evening, September 16, 2022. Bruce was born in Watertown June 15, 1954, son of Charles E. and Betty Anderson McDermott. He was a 1972 graduate of Watertown High School, where he ran track, and played baseball, hockey, and lacrosse. After graduation he entered the US Air Force. While serving his country, Bruce continued to play hockey and for a time was stationed in Belgium. He was honorably discharged in 1976. A marriage to Rose Barney ended in divorce.
NSYP: Woman dies after bike, vehicle crash in Jefferson County
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont, NY passed away on September 12, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Rebecca was born on May 11th, 1954 to Richard and Florence White Planty. Rebecca worked for the City Court, was part of the Ladies...
Memorial Service: Alice M. Powell, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The memorial mass for Alice M. Powell will be 10 am Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor with Rev. Donald Robinson officiating. Mrs. Powell, wife of David Powell, Sackets Harbor, passed away September 8th, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are...
Grants for Artists in the North Country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) JEFFERSON, LEWIS & ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES. The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) will be awarding $84,000 in funding for local arts events and projects taking place in 2023. Through the New York State Council on the Arts’ State Community Regrants Program, funding is available to support local arts programming throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. Applications are open to individual artists, collectives, municipalities, libraries, and nonprofit organizations.
Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Proctor Lane in Ogdensburg. Mr. Cohen died peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center with his daughter Bambi Cohen and his Girlfriend Cheryl Rami at his side. A full obituary will be published...
New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart
Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge. It’s part of the Ted Simmons Riverside Memorial Park, commemorated in memory of well known local business man Ted Simmons. Sunday, the Simmons family, in partnership with...
Joanne C. Petrie, 54, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Joanne C. Petrie, age 54 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (Sept 20, 2022) at Notre Dame Church. Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam. Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:30pm...
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
Your Turn: feedback on reenactments, CitiBus change & trade school vs. college
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun laws, historical reenactments may be in jeopardy. That’s because antique weapons are now subject to the same regulations as their modern counterparts:. This is what happens when people who don’t understand guns write gun laws. Sarah Moore.
CCE offers ‘Tough Talk with Teens’ workshop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has an opportunity for parents to learn how to have difficult conversations with their teenagers. Parenting and life skills educator Jessica Geis-Archer introduced us to “Tough Talk with Teens.” It’s a parents-only session that teaches how to be more...
