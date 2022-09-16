We are only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun, to adults only evening gatherings, there is something for everyone. We have the classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but there are also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.

