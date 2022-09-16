Read full article on original website
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We are only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun, to adults only evening gatherings, there is something for everyone. We have the classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but there are also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle accident was reported. The officials stated that a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a crash in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and [..]
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy
The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
KCBD
End Zone Team of Week: Lubbock Cooper Pirates
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are the End Zone Team of the Week after a big 17-14 victory over #2 Wichita Falls Rider Friday Night. The Pirates move to 3-1 as they enter their bye week before starting District. I visited with the Pirates In Woodrow to...
18 Arrested in Lubbock, One Arrestee With 14 Separate Charges
Today is Saturday, September 17th, and it's the firs road game of the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This can only mean one thing. Barbecue time. That's right. Get out the grill and flip some burgers, steaks, fajitas, ribs, chicken and anything else you can throw on the grill.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Downtown Association announces Levelland as a 2022 finalist
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Levelland Main Street Program is a finalist for the 2022 Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program. Started in 1986, to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns, the program features twelve different categories. These fall under the headings of design or achievement.
KCBD
Lubbock doctor offers new sleep apnea treatment
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Rose a sleep medicine specialist is offering a new treatment for patients who struggle with sleep apnea. The new device has no hoses, or mask but is an implanted device comparable to a pacemaker. ”Upwards of 35 percent of people who are on CPAP don’t...
KCBD
Lubbock hosts specialized training for Police Chiefs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police Chiefs throughout Texas attended ALERRT training in Lubbock. The training began on Monday at the Overton Hotel and ended today. ALERRT stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. It was created in 2002 in order to train law enforcement on how to handle active shooter situations. ALERRT partnered with the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) to develop mandatory training for police chiefs across the state.
Here’s All the People I’m Banning From Joyland
You might have heard a rumor that I'm buying Joyland. I'm still getting messages about buying Joyland. I have no plans (or money) to buy Joyland, but if I did, these are the people who would get "NO JOY" from me. It's the people-I-would-ban-from-Joyland-if-I-was-buying-Joyland-but-I'm-not-buying-Joyland list. Mike Leach. You might like...
everythinglubbock.com
Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery
LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
KCBD
1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
KCBD
Covenant Health to host community job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September 20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
The South Plains Fair Will Sell Alcoholic Beverages for the First Time Ever
For more than 100 years, the South Plains Fair has served Lubbock with amazing rides, food and entertainment. This year the fair is adding something new to the mix. When you come to the fair for any time between September 23rd and October 1st, not only is there a clear bag policy this year, but fairgoers 21 and older can also enjoy an adult beverage.
KCBD
2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to the intersection of FM 179 and 597 on a Sunday morning, you’ll find several worshippers inside the County Line Baptist Church. The building is flanked by a few others that are more run down. While those buildings may just look like rickety boards, they hold more than a century of history.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock completes another phase of the downtown traffic conversion
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — After City crews completed road work over the weekend, Texas Avenue and Buddy Holly Avenue now carry two-way traffic from 7th Street through 19th Street, two-way left-turn lanes facilitate left-turn movements throughout, and the traffic signals at Main Street are now an all-way stop control.
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
KCBD
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
How to Have the Best Time in Your Local Haunted House or Corn Maze
I guess you could say I'm a bit of an expert in this area. One of the things I hate is when a list has a bunch of don'ts. So let's try to keep this totally positive, or at least not use that word. Keep Your Hands to Yourself. You...
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
