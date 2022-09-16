Falcons looking to prove pass rush isn't a fluke against team that allowed 7 sacks in Week 1

The Falcons travel to Los Angeles for a game on Sunday against the Rams as a pair of teams who had less-than-desirable results in Week One each season for their first win of the season.

The Rams were embarrassed by the Bills in the opening game of the NFL season and the Falcons blew a 16-point lead to their rivals, but Falcons Digital Reporter saw something in both games that could lead to an advantage for Atlanta.

"There are some exploitable situations, and the one that sticks out to me are the issues they (Rams) had on their offensive front," says Scott Bair. "A mind like Dean Pees can find ways to get good players in good situations to make impactful plays."

The Rams were one of just two teams to allow 7 sacks in Week 1, and the Falcons are tied for 6th in the NFL with 4 sacks.

To hear all of Scott Bair's comments ahead of the Falcons game with the Rams, click here .