Comments / 36

Laran
3d ago

It’s amazing how the liberals bend over backwards for illegals. People who have no right to entitlement s Yet we have untold hundreds of thousands of homeless families, men and women and veterans sleeping in our streets. All over America. . Help Americans first and close those borders! Bb

Reply(2)
14
Dave Lake
3d ago

ya right Mexican mafia instructed them to go then put up a stink ,get lawyer involved, then collect HUGE SETTLEMENT ON OUR DIME!!! ALL PREPLANNED !!!!! HOPE THEY GOT SIGNED COPYS OF THEIR RELEASE FOR TRIP TO TKE WONDERLAND TRIP!

Reply
7
Joshua Lepage
3d ago

too bad. American s are struggling right now and you let 1 million illegals in this country and taxpayers are paying for everything for them. I work 6 days a week and I can't even afford a one bedroom apartment in Massachusetts. it's a plan to destroy this country by the rich , powerful elites. they've been destroying this country since the 1950s. They get richer and we get poorer. What American dream?

Reply
5
