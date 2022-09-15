The bodies of two brothers who died in Massachusetts after a group of swimmers jumped off the iconic “Jaws” bridge in Martha’s Vineyard have been recovered, authorities reported. A group of four friends reportedly leapt off the bridge late on Sunday night, but only two of the swimmers made it to shore after the plunge, the Coast Guard reported. “@USCGis is searching for 2 missing swimmers in Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge,” the USCG Northeast tweeted early on Monday morning, before noting the half a dozen agencies that were assisting in the search and rescue, which included the...

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 29 DAYS AGO