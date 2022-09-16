1 dead after car crashes into HART bus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died Friday morning following a crash involving a city, according to authorities.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near the intersection of Hickory Lake Drive and South Kings Avenue in Brandon Friday morning.

The 911 call came in around 7 a.m.









One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. They were later pronounced dead.

Authorities said no passengers aboard the city bus were injured.

The northbound lanes of South Kings Avenue were temporarily shut down as crews investigate and clear the scene.

