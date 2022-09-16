Read full article on original website
Teens charged for dumping trash
Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
Tree removal will close a road in Ithaca Tuesday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Tree removal closing a road in Ithaca Tuesday. South Hill Terrace between Hillview Place and South Cayuga Street will close completely at 7:30 a.m. while the crew works. No thru-traffic will be allowed. Local traffic should plan to use Turner Place to Spencer Street or East Clinton Street to connect with South Cayuga Street. The City said the narrow roadway is likely to make emergency vehicle access unlikely while the work happens.
Endicott DMV closed next week
According to Broome County Officials, the Endicott DMV will be closed for all of next week (September 26th-September 30th) for staff training.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Ithaca’s Waffle Frolic to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The owners of Waffle Frolic say they’re closing. In a Facebook post, the owners say the breakfast and brunch spot on the Commons will close October 15th. It first opened in 2010.
One Person Seriously Hurt in Shooting at Binghamton Home
Binghamton police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a home two blocks from a city elementary school. The incident happened at 314 Prospect Street in the city's First Ward around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Police cars were sent to the residence after someone reported a disturbance. A man was described...
Two indicted for burglaries in Chemung County
VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been indicted on burglary charges after they allegedly stole several guns from homes in the Town of Veteran, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa today, September […]
Binghamton man gets prison time for gun possession
Today in Broome County Court, Vernon Riddick, 31 of Binghamton, pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Owego Apalachin adding new school resource officer
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Owego Apalachin Central School District is adding a new school resource officer. Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy tells WBNG-TV the district already has one full-time SRO in an elementary school. Another elementary school in Owego will have an SRO in early November. The middle...
IPD working on ‘inclusive and innovative’ recruitment strategy
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Recruitment efforts are continuing at the Ithaca Police Department. Acting Chief John Joly says officials are working on a recruitment strategy that’s “inclusive and innovative.”. A civil service exam happened on Saturday. Joly says 86 people signed up. IPD has 52 active officers....
Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son
Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
Murder suspect denied request for new attorneys
A Broome County Court Judge has denied a murder suspect's request for new legal representation.
Flames damage barn in Wyoming County
NICHOLSON, Pa. — Flames damaged a barn in Wyoming County. Crews were called to the place along Route 407 in Nicholson around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. When crews arrived, there was smoke pouring from the barn and bales of hay on fire. There is no word yet on what...
Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police
A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
Police looking for Kirkwood burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an individual who was involved in a September 15th burglary.
Graffiti suspects wanted in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police department needs your help identifying suspects in a graffiti spree. Authorities say they are pursuing several leads. The graffiti has been seen on many homes and businesses around Ithaca. Even an IPD car was targeted. Police have released images of two college-age white males known to officers for previous crimes in the city.
Police looking for Apalachin man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Justin Smith on an outstanding warrant.
Binghamton man sentenced for robbing cab driver
n January of 2022, James B. Lynch, 31 of Binghamton, forcibly stole $80 from a cab driver inside of the driver's cab on Pleasant Avenue in the City of Binghamton.
Ithaca man gets gun charges after incident at hospital
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two gun charges. 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night. Abdur-Razzaaq was allegedly acting erratic and waving a gun around in the waiting room of the Cayuga Medical Center Emergency Department. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter. When they entered the Emergency Department waiting room, they saw a man and a crowd of people moving away from him. Deputies secured a loaded handgun that Abdur-Razzaaq dropped, and he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing two weapons possession related felonies, one for a defaced serial number, and the other for gun possession as a convicted felon.
