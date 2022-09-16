CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dipped below 2,000 Monday for the first time since July. The state’s active total sat at 1,850, the lowest it’s been since July 8, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The drop comes despite the addition of 1,223 new positive cases over the weekend.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO