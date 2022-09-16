ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 General Election Information for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Welcome to Eyewitness News "Your Vote 2022 Guide” to the mid-term elections. Below are the General Election dates for the Tri-State. West Virginia: Tuesday, November 8, 2022. To find election information for West Virginia, click here. Kentucky: Tuesday, November...
Active COVID-19 total dips below 2,000 in West Virginia for first time since July

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dipped below 2,000 Monday for the first time since July. The state’s active total sat at 1,850, the lowest it’s been since July 8, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The drop comes despite the addition of 1,223 new positive cases over the weekend.
Final leg of Mountain Parkway expansion announced

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The final leg of the Mountain Parkway expansion stretching from Magoffin County to Floyd County in eastern Kentucky was announced Monday. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the final 13-mile stretch will extend the parkway from U.S. 460 in Salyersville to KY 404 in Prestonsburg, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
State
West Virginia State
Planned Parenthood reacts to new abortion law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice signed an abortion bill Friday, which immediately goes into effect as law. Now, reproductive health centers in West Virginia are referring patients out-of-state. One of the reasons Justice said he decided to sign the bill is because of the exceptions the Legislature...
