2022 General Election Information for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Welcome to Eyewitness News "Your Vote 2022 Guide” to the mid-term elections. Below are the General Election dates for the Tri-State. West Virginia: Tuesday, November 8, 2022. To find election information for West Virginia, click here. Kentucky: Tuesday, November...
Active COVID-19 total dips below 2,000 in West Virginia for first time since July
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dipped below 2,000 Monday for the first time since July. The state’s active total sat at 1,850, the lowest it’s been since July 8, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The drop comes despite the addition of 1,223 new positive cases over the weekend.
Final leg of Mountain Parkway expansion announced
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The final leg of the Mountain Parkway expansion stretching from Magoffin County to Floyd County in eastern Kentucky was announced Monday. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the final 13-mile stretch will extend the parkway from U.S. 460 in Salyersville to KY 404 in Prestonsburg, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Magistrate court fines, fees and court costs can now be paid online in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia magistrate court fines, fees and court costs can now be paid online. The service, available through the West Virginia Judiciary website, became available Friday and can be found here. Individuals will be able to enter their case number and pay the amount owed...
'It's just crazyland,' Gov. Justice says of White House assertion pandemic over
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — President Joe Biden's statement in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview Sunday that "the pandemic is over" is being questioned in West Virginia and downplayed by the White House Monday. “You know, I want to be super respectful to the Presidency of the United...
With W.Va. animal shelters at critical capacity, local businesses step in to help
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The number of pets adopted skyrocketed during the pandemic but now animal shelters are beginning to get overcrowded. Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals. Ashley Casto is the...
Planned Parenthood reacts to new abortion law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice signed an abortion bill Friday, which immediately goes into effect as law. Now, reproductive health centers in West Virginia are referring patients out-of-state. One of the reasons Justice said he decided to sign the bill is because of the exceptions the Legislature...
Doctors: Time to get your flu shot and COVID booster if you're eligible
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As we head out of summer and into fall, flu season is on its way. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said September and October are the best months to get your flu shot, and Charleston Area Medical Center pediatrician Neil Copeland agrees. "If...
