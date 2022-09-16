Read full article on original website
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
USFWS Recommends Removing Arizona’s Native Apache Trout from the Endangered Species List
After a half-century of federal protection, a unique trout species is being considered for removal from the Endangered Species List. Native only to the high country of northern Arizona, the Apache trout is a hard-fighting, olive-colored salmonid with a bright yellow underbelly. It lives exclusively in the streams around the White Mountains of northeastern Arizona. While the small streams that these rare fish typically inhabit only allow them to grow to about 10 inches in length, they can reach sizes of 20 inches or more under the right conditions.
The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn
This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done
Earlier this month, a federal judge in Montana halted coal leasing on federal public lands until the Bureau of Land Management does a more detailed environmental analysis. Montana Federal District Court Judge Brian M. Morris reinstated a moratorium that was overturned by Ryan Zinke, who was then President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. Zinke […] The post Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done appeared first on Daily Montanan.
eenews.net
California water pipeline hits legal setback
A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
Arizona tribes struggling to access water
Garnett Querta slips on his work gloves as he shifts the big rig he’s driving into park. Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed. His timer is set for 5...
On this day in history, August 25, 1916, National Park Service created under President Wilson
The United States took a bold step toward growing and protecting the world's largest park system when President Woodrow Wilson signed into law the National Park Service Organic Act on this day in history, August 25, 1916. The act most notably created the National Park Service, "a new federal bureau...
USFWS Will Expand Hunting and Fishing at 18 National Wildlife Refuges While Phasing Out Lead Ammo and Tackle There
Last Friday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finalized its plan to expand hunting and fishing opportunities at 18 different National Wildlife Refuges around the country. This expansion of public access will include nearly 40,000 additional acres of huntable and fishable land within the federally managed refuge system. There is, however, one catch: starting in 2026, lead ammunition and fishing tackle will be phased out at some or all of these refuges.
State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights
Garnett Querta slips on his work gloves as he shifts the big rig he’s driving into park. Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed.His timer is set for 5 minutes, 20 seconds — when the tank will be full and he’ll turn to the second one.The water pulled from the ground here will be piped dozens of miles across rugged landscape to serve the roughly 700,000 tourists a year who visit the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation in northwestern Arizona...
America's Best National Parks
The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.
On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub
To guide fishing trips for a year or two, that's what brought Terry Gunn to the red canyons of northern Arizona. The chance to hike, raft and fly fish drew Wendy Hanvold, a retired ski bum, who took a job there waiting tables at an anglers lodge. She heard rumors of the intrepid fishing guide who had just returned from an Alaska trip, and one day when he came in approached his table to take his order.“You fly fish, right?" she said. "I've always wanted to learn." It was a match made in Marble Canyon. Since then, the couple...
nativenewsonline.net
Preservation of Peyote Habitat Top Priority by Native American Church on Capitol Hill
Washington — On Thursday, leaders of the Native American Church of North America (NACNA) met with various federal agencies on Capitol Hill to discuss efforts to preserve peyote’s habitat. NACNA delegates presented a unified voice in Washington that the use of peyote is central to their way of life, and their entire religion is threatened without it.
The Most Visited National Parks in the US
As COVID-19 restrictions loosened from the height of the pandemic in 2020, Americans eagerly hit the road in 2021 to take in the beauty of one of the nation’s 423 national parks located in the U.S. and its territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.
