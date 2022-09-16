ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Migrants warned not to wear black during South Texas hunting seasons

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — Dove hunting season has begun in South Texas and law enforcement are warning migrants who cross from Mexico, as well as hunters, to be mindful of one another to avoid accidental shootings. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber recently sat down with Border Report...
Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
Eagle Pass Winn Mavericks Fall to Laredo Nixon Mustangs 31-7 in District Opener

The Eagle Pass Winn High School Mavericks fell to the Laredo Nixon High School Mustangs 31-7 in their District 13-5A, Division I football home opener on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Eagle Pass Independent School District Cozel Foster-Veterans Memorial Stadium in Eagle Pass, Texas. Pre-game ceremonies celebrated Parents Night...
