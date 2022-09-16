Developer Gary Barnett is listing the triplex penthouse of his Central Park Tower for $250 million, The Wall Street Journal has reported. It’s a sum that is both eye-popping — if the penthouse actually sells for asking, it would be the most expensive sale in the country — and utterly unsurprisingly. One-upmanship is the lifeblood of Billionaires’ Row, and many of the new towers have aimed to not only outsell and out-glam what came before but to literally rise above the competition, if only by a few feet. (At 1,550 feet, Central Park Tower is slightly taller than the 1,428-foot-tall 111 West 57th Street, which is itself slightly taller than 432 Park Avenue at 1,396 feet.) Although to hear Barnett describe it, given how much the superrich are dropping on other stuff right now, the place is kind of a deal: “There’s a bunch of artwork going for $100 million and even $200 million … compare that to 17,000 feet of steel and brick and glass at the top of the world, this seems like a relative bargain,” he told the Journal.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO