This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
This $65 Million Equestrian Estate in New York Has Over 200 Acres of Riding Territory
Inside this sprawling country estate, it’s the spectacular equestrian facilities that reign supreme. Set on 214 rolling acres in Westchester County, an equine epicenter known as Sunnyfield Farm has hit the market for the first time in nearly half a century. A whopping $65 million will land a lucky buyer one of the largest privately owned properties in all of Bedford—and the priciest. Plus, it’s said to be in good company with celebs such as Glenn Close, Bruce Willis and Martha Stewart who also calling this exclusive enclave home. Per the listing, which is held by Krissy Blake of Sotheby’s International Realty,...
The Central Park Supertall with a $250 Million Penthouse
Developer Gary Barnett is listing the triplex penthouse of his Central Park Tower for $250 million, The Wall Street Journal has reported. It’s a sum that is both eye-popping — if the penthouse actually sells for asking, it would be the most expensive sale in the country — and utterly unsurprisingly. One-upmanship is the lifeblood of Billionaires’ Row, and many of the new towers have aimed to not only outsell and out-glam what came before but to literally rise above the competition, if only by a few feet. (At 1,550 feet, Central Park Tower is slightly taller than the 1,428-foot-tall 111 West 57th Street, which is itself slightly taller than 432 Park Avenue at 1,396 feet.) Although to hear Barnett describe it, given how much the superrich are dropping on other stuff right now, the place is kind of a deal: “There’s a bunch of artwork going for $100 million and even $200 million … compare that to 17,000 feet of steel and brick and glass at the top of the world, this seems like a relative bargain,” he told the Journal.
Inside the Renovation of Cartier’s Fifth Avenue Mansion
Luxury brands are rethinking the role of the modern boutique, and legacy timepiece and jewelry maker Cartier is no exception. The brand has renovated its legendary Fifth Avenue boutique — the 28,772-square-foot, Neo-Renaissance landmarked building that has been Cartier’s home in Manhattan for more than a century — to serve both a modern client and reaffirm the location as a place in New York City’s history.More from WWDFashion Ave 50th AnniversaryThe Cartier 5th Avenue Mansion RenovationSummer in the City: The Dimes Square Scene “The project was certainly about modernizing it from a visual and technological perspective, but it was also about...
Tourist raped by stranger in New York subway
A 21-year-old tourist was raped by a stranger in the New York City subway, police say.
NYC Man Who Jumped to Death From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Executive
The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond. The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent...
Shy 9/11 victim who was the only person with no photo on NYC tribute wall of 3,000 victims is finally pictured 21 years on, thanks to museum sleuth who tracked down Michigan year book picture from 1966
A 9/11 victim who was the only person not pictured on a tribute wall to all 3,000 victims has finally been memorialized with a photograph. Albert Ogletree's photograph was tracked down in an old high school year book in Michigan and added to the wall of victims at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City ahead of Sunday's 21st anniversary of the terror attack.
Hudson, New York, Home With 2,150 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $1.36 Million
This exceptional home located in Hudson, New York, features 2,150 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Raj Kumar. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. In one of the most enchanting settings of the Hudson Valley, House at Watersmeet sits at the confluence of the Kinderhook, Stockport, and Claverack creeks as they come together to flow into the Hudson River. Constructed in 1850 and located high on the banks of the creek, Watersmeet is private, surrounded by nature, and with stunning views of the river from every window in the house. The first floor has a modern, large kitchen that opens onto the dining and living space with floor-to-ceiling windows opening to the pool in one direction and the deck in the other. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The landscaping is generous, with an abundance of flowering bushes and a charming path leading down to the creek where you can launch a kayak into the Hudson. A dead-end location, gated entrance, inground pool, an expansive dining deck, and a patio for entertaining give the property a compound feel.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store Closures
The tragedy is suspected to have resulted from the company’s most recent earnings report that led to the location shutterings. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYShutterstock.
The Largest Castle in Greenwich, Connecticut, Sells for $10.4 Million
Hemlock Castle has changed hands for $10.4 million. Hemlock Castle, a historic castle in Greenwich, Connecticut, that was once home to Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee, has changed hands for $10.4 million in an all-cash deal, Mansion Global has learned. Designed by James C. Green in 1902, the Edwardian-style...
NYC Woman Falls for $19 Million Penthouse Scam, Slams Corcoran Group With Lawsuit
The single mom of three's dream home has turned into a nightmare.
Bed Bath & Beyond executive jumped to his death from high-rise apartment balcony, law enforcement source tells CNN
A man who jumped to his death from a high-rise apartment in Manhattan has been identified by the New York City Police Department as Gustavo Arnal. A law enforcement source told CNN Arnal is the chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. They said he died after jumping from the 18th floor balcony of his high-rise apartment.
The comedian and the community revolt: Keegan-Michael Key’s new oceanfront mansion on Fire Island raises residents’ ire
A string of new mansions being built on New York’s Fire Island is stoking simmering tensions among long term residents who fear the resort is becoming overrun with property speculators and developers.Many of the 400 “year-rounders” who live in the island’s unofficial capital Ocean Beach are upset that traditional cottages and 200-year old trees are being torn down to make way for gleaming new properties with swimming pools.“These gigantic, monstrous homes”, as one resident described them at a village council meeting in July, are threatening the island’s delicate ecosystem and being rented out for booze-fuelled parties, critics say.“I’m not against...
They Couldn’t Turn the A/C to 68 at Their Swanky Hamptons Rental. Now They’re Suing.
A Manhattan attorney and his dentist friend have filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, arguing that their summer vacation was ruined when the owners of their $10,000 Hamptons rental prevented them from lowering the air conditioner by two degrees. The plaintiffs, Toby Cohen and Jonathan Neman, say...
