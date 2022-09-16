Read full article on original website
WIBW
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71
One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Driver of fatal hit-and-run crash ran from scene on foot Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Watch the video above for some of Monday's top stories. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck who ran away from a fatal crash Sunday night. Police said officers were called to investigate a three-vehicle crash in the...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
KMBC.com
UPDATE: KCPD says one dead, several injured in I-70 ramp crash, 3-month-old unharmed
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a crash that left several people with critical injuries Saturday night. On Sunday, they said one of the victims had died. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on the Interstate 70 off ramp at 31st Street. Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving...
Shawnee police investigating after woman found dead at apartment
Shawnee police are now investigating a homicide after finding 25-year-old Kathleen Dampier dead in an apartment Sunday.
fox4kc.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
KCTV 5
Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
KCTV 5
Police conducting homicide investigation after body is found in KC apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What was initially considered a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department. According to police, officers went to the 2900 block of Wabash Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a person who was unresponsive.
Olathe runaway teen found safe
Olathe police have located a runaway teen Austin Riles. He is safe, police say.
KMBC.com
Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
KCTV 5
Olathe man killed in Friday night ATV crash identified
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police have identified a 52-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Friday night. Police went to the 1000 block of S. Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. The police said...
KMBC.com
Two people in critical condition after early morning rollover crash on 169 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department says two people are in critical condition Saturday after an early morning crash. Accident investigators met with responding officers after vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned on 169 Highway. Authorities say their investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Tahoe...
KAKE TV
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) -- A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
KCTV 5
Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital
Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Car chase ends with 1 person dead and two others injured Friday in KCMO
A man driving a stolen pickup truck died Friday after a chase with Missouri Highway Patrol troopers that ended when the truck rolled over several times.
KCTV 5
Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
Shawnee police investigating homicide after woman shot, killed Sunday
Shawnee police are investigating a shooting death just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of Flint.
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
