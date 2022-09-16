ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

WIBW

27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
OLATHE, KS
fox4kc.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
BATES COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe man killed in Friday night ATV crash identified

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police have identified a 52-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Friday night. Police went to the 1000 block of S. Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. The police said...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital

Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
CASS COUNTY, MO

