Tennessee State

wpde.com

RESULTS: More than 42% of SC students failing history in 2022 End-of-Course Assessment

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 End-of-Course Assessment and Ready to Work exams Monday. The End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) tests high school core courses and is taken in middle school for high school credit. The department said the examination documents students’ mastery of academic standards and counts for 20% of the calculation in a student’s final grade for gateway courses.
