wpde.com
South Carolina sees hundreds of illegal school bus passings one month into school year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A lack of respect. It’s how the South Carolina School Bus Safety Coordinator is describing an issue we see far too often: cars, failing to stop for a stopped school bus. While school has only been back in session for about a month, hundreds...
wpde.com
Missing: Active search underway for South Carolina teenager with autism, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for 17-year-old Nathan Michael Goss who has been missing since Monday morning, Sept. 19. Officials say Goss changed into a brown Halloween costume and was last seen around the area...
wpde.com
RESULTS: More than 42% of SC students failing history in 2022 End-of-Course Assessment
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 End-of-Course Assessment and Ready to Work exams Monday. The End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) tests high school core courses and is taken in middle school for high school credit. The department said the examination documents students’ mastery of academic standards and counts for 20% of the calculation in a student’s final grade for gateway courses.
wpde.com
COVID-19 & the flu: SC doctor explains current state of cases, what to expect this fall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — COVID-19 cases have decreased by 44% in the past week, according to the CDC. With fall approaching in just a few short days, health officials are predicting an increase in cases. Dr. Richardson with Conway Medical Center said one reason cases have gone down...
wpde.com
Gas prices in South Carolina continue to decline
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices in South Carolina have continued to decrease according to a GasBuddy survey. Over the past week gasoline prices have declined 6.2 cents per gallon and are 23.1 cents lower than a month ago. At a national level prices have decreased by 3.9 cents...
wpde.com
South Carolina Auto Tech Development program launched by SCADA & Apprenticeship Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association (SCADA) and Apprenticeship Carolina have launched The South Carolina Auto Tech Development program: SCATD. The program was officially rolled out Monday at the SC Automotive, Collison, & Diesel Instructors Conference in Columbia. The program is a division of the...
wpde.com
Heat and humidity on the rise once again
Sorry in advance to fall fans! The brief cool-down we had with dry and crisp mornings is leaving this week for a return to late summer heat and humidity. While it won't be oppressive, highs in the 90s are expected to return with humidity rising which makes it feel hotter.
wpde.com
McMaster and Cunningham campaigns release new TV ads
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and current South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released their latest TV ads. In Cunningham's ad titled " Something Different," the focus was on peoples' freedoms and putting term and age limits on career politicians. " Henry McMaster...
