Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 3

The Michigan Wolverines efficiently handled their business against their historically weak non-conference competition by a 166-10 margin, earning themselves the No. 4 spot in ESPN’s updated Football Power Index (FPI) and No. 2 in overall efficiency. The FPI has Michigan and Penn State primed for a top-10 showdown on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football looks good, but is it real?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Minnesota loses top receiver to injury heading into Michigan State game

Michigan State will hope to get its top wide receiver back from an injury absence this week. Minnesota, meanwhile, will be starting life without its top pass catcher. Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell will miss the rest of the season due to a lower leg injury he suffered in his team’s Week 3 game against Colorado, coach P.J. Fleck announced on Monday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Kickoff time set for Michigan State at Maryland

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s first Big Ten road game is set. The Spartans (2-1) play at Maryland (3-0) on Oct. 1 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State is coming off a 39-28 loss...
EAST LANSING, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker confident Michigan State will clean up mistakes from loss at Washington

SEATTLE – After falling behind 22-0 in the second quarter at Washington, Michigan State finally put together a drive. The Spartans went 75 yards on 15 plays and took 7:02 off the clock. They converted on third-and-6 to kickstart the possession and Payton Thorne picked up 11 yards on a quarterback draw on fourth-and-5 from midfield. Facing fourth-and-3, the offense remained on the field as Thorne threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman and those two connected for a 2-point conversion.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State opens as slim betting favorite vs. Minnesota

Las Vegas is starting Michigan State as a slim favorite for its Week 4 game against Minnesota. But bettors are already moving those lines quickly. Michigan State opened at -1 on Circa Sports and -1.5 on Fanduel on Sunday for their Saturday game against the Gophers. But by early afternoon, the Spartans had become underdogs; they were plus-1 on Fanduel and plus-1.5 on Draftkings after early line movements.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game

Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan State vs. Washington: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Last year in Week 3, Michigan State headed south for a non-conference matchup. It came back with a win over Miami that set the tone for a breakout 11-win season. Now, it’s Week 3 again, and Michigan State will again be taking a long trip for a non-conference game. The Spartans travel West to take on Washington in a battle of unbeaten teams that could again help shape a Spartans season.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s loss at Washington

SEATTLE – With just minutes left to go before kickoff, the crowd noise built at Husky Stadium. There was plenty of support from those wearing purple on the shore of Lake Washington’s Union Bay but also loud chants of “go green, go white.”. Michigan State drew a...
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

Michigan State’s defense crumbles on disappointing trip to Washington: live updates recap

Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Washington game to see the latest updates. Washington 39, Michigan State 28, final: That does it for a long night in Seattle that wasn’t as close as this final score looks. Michigan State gives up 397 passing yards, all through three quarters, as Michael Penix and Washington did whatever they wanted. The Spartans added a touchdown from Keon Coleman late, but they weren’t in this one from the start on a disappointing night in Seattle. Michigan State drops to 2-1 and hosts Minnesota next week.
EAST LANSING, MI
Sporting News

Why did Arizona State fire Herm Edwards? Shocking loss to Eastern Michigan, NCAA investigation led to Sun Devils dismissal

Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, a day after Sun Devils fell 30-21 to 20.5-point underdogs Eastern Michigan at home. The shock upset represented a new low point for Edwards in Tempe. ASU was thoroughly outplayed, giving up over 300 rushing yards — 258 of which came from Samson Evans, a player who had entered Saturday's clash having never surpassed the century mark on the ground.
TEMPE, AZ

