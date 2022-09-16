Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Washington game to see the latest updates. Washington 39, Michigan State 28, final: That does it for a long night in Seattle that wasn’t as close as this final score looks. Michigan State gives up 397 passing yards, all through three quarters, as Michael Penix and Washington did whatever they wanted. The Spartans added a touchdown from Keon Coleman late, but they weren’t in this one from the start on a disappointing night in Seattle. Michigan State drops to 2-1 and hosts Minnesota next week.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO