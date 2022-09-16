ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Active Smartwatch is Just $55 Now

During the pandemic , gyms closed and people had to find new ways to exercise. That has contributed to massive changes in the fitness industry but it's also probably changed how you think about your own fitness. Technology makes it easier than ever to track your own progress and work out without ever stepping foot in a gym, but if you want to do things your way, a fitness smartwatch can be a big help.

You don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get a little exercise assistance on your wrist. The Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch has earned 4.2/5-stars on Amazon and is on sale for just a little over $50.

This smartwatch is designed to give you a customized exercise experience that is completely tailored to your needs. It tracks your daily activities and gives you heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, and other health metrics right on your wrist on the 1.55" AMOLED display. Smart notifications remind you to stay active and motivated throughout the day and fitness tracking helps you reach and exceed your goals.

Beyond fitness, this smartwatch is just a great companion for your day-to-day life. You can upload photos to the background and adjust the custom modular dial to keep your preferred apps handy. Intelligent assistance lets you talk to Alexa, control smart home devices, and more with ease, and the Bluetooth camera lets you remotely control your phone to take photos and turn on a Selfie mode. It's also just a darn attractive watch and lasts for up to 14 days on a single charge.

Get more out of every day, both in your fitness and in life. Right now, you can get the Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch for 45 percent off $99 at just $54.99. Get it in black , dark blue , pink , white , or silver .

Prices are subject to change.

