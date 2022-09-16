ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Blockchain Can Help us Combat Climate Change. Here's How.

By Ariel Shapira
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JYV4_0hy2LirM00

In the late 1970s, British meteorologist Jonathan Shanklin noticed ozone levels started to drop. By 1984, the ozone layer over Antarctica's Halley Bay research station had lost a third of its thickness compared with previous decades, forming a hole in the earth's natural buffer between harmful UV rays and us. During these years, scientists developed an awareness of climate change and how humans accelerate it.

Over 40 years later, climate change meets us on multiple fronts — from food waste to plastic pollution, deforestation and air pollution. Luckily for us, the growing number of tech and otherwise solutions built to fight on these fronts is just as diverse. Flashy ideas, such as technologies that literally suck carbon dioxide out of the air as well as electric cars produced by the company of a certain Twitter-loving billionaire, gain the most attention from the general public, and for a good reason.

Related: How Blockchain Can Help Tackle Climate Change

The Department of Energy under Joe Biden launched a $3.5 billion program to scale up Direct Air Capture (DAC) tech in May in a bet on a technology that could make a significant dent in the quest for carbon neutrality without requiring people to consume less. Under the leadership of Elon Musk, Tesla promises a future in which electric cars will be both cool and affordable.

Not as often, however, do we hear about the subtler technologies working behind the scenes to make our production and supply chain management greener — the AI video annotation tools used to separate recyclable materials or the fully recyclable wetsuits for surfing. A company called Grace Breeding is among the first to leverage Nitrogen Fixation Technology (NFT) to boost grain yield by 18% during wheat production.

Related: Solving the No. 1 Issue of Our Time: Using Blockchain Technology to Scale Climate Action

This brings us to the biggest challenge facing everyone in the fight to combat climate change. It's not that we're lacking green tech development — the market is expected to grow 21.6% annually, amounting to $417 billion by 2030 . As climate catastrophes become more common and the urgency for action mounts, it's not outlandish to predict that number might rise even more over the coming years. The problem more so lies in coordinating national and global efforts effectively, a process known as climate governance.

How do elected officials focussed on near-term successes — or the appearance of such successes — mobilize countries to leverage tech for combating long-term climate and sustainability challenges? How do countries with competing interests cooperate toward this goal?

Interestingly, the solution to the first problem partially lies in the second. Especially as it relates to what we know as The West, agreements and commitments between countries tend to live longer than domestic initiatives. The big exception came in the form of Donald Trump's exit from the Paris Climate Accords just a year after Barack Obama entered them. Of course, President Biden's reentry into the agreement signals the U.S. is serious about making long-term commitments with other countries to fight climate change.

Replicating such an agreement with Russia — especially now — or China, the only country in the world that produces more carbon emissions than the U.S., will undoubtedly be a much more significant challenge. Such an agreement will inevitably come if we are serious about reducing emissions globally. And the Paris agreement is an excellent first step.

Moving away from geopolitics and more toward Silicon Valley, another important step is embracing blockchain. Yes, that's right — the very technology that has gotten a bad rap for emitting too many emissions in its mining process. To be clear, that doesn't mean supporting probably 95% of blockchain projects that aren't doing anything meaningful. It means the blockchain as a technology offers particular advantages in improving climate governance.

Blockchain offers a transparent ledger that effectively tracks donations to climate causes. With blockchain, governments and watchdog groups can easily ensure money is legislated to fund climate technology projects efficiently. Governments are known for inefficiency and a lack of accountability, and blockchain can work toward solving that. Its immutability makes it virtually tamper-proof minus a significant hack, and blockchain is known for being tough to hack.

Related: How Plugin's Blockchain Technology Helps Industries Adapt To Climate Change

It's already being utilized in the private sector. Climate-investment platform Bitgreen, which raised $5 million in Reg CF crowdfunding on Republic, is building its layer-1 infrastructure on the famously green Polkadot network. The idea is to work toward closing the sustainability gap by empowering climate-action initiatives to enjoy the benefits of blockchain.

For those still concerned about blockchain's overall reputation, even the Ethereum blockchain itself, infamous for its emissions, is upgrading to a proof-of-stake model that will reduce its emissions by 99 percent . With the exception of the uniquely rigid Bitcoin, the entire industry is moving in this direction.

It would be foolish of governments not to leverage blockchain to boost innovation and address the climate governance challenge. As governments continue to rely on tech in the fight against climate change and crypto regulatory frameworks blossom everywhere, we can expect that they will.

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air

A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
INDUSTRY
The Verge

The Biden administration’s big new plans for floating offshore wind turbines

The Biden administration announced splashy new goals today aimed at positioning the US as a leader in the development of next-generation floating wind turbines. The announcement substantially expands Biden’s previous offshore wind ambitions by opening up new areas that traditional fixed-bottom turbines haven’t been able to reach. Those...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globalspec.com

Nontraditional water resources and the distributed hydrogen economy

Green hydrogen offers a clean energy resource to displace fossil fuels and achieve decarbonization goals. However, distribution challenges and transport by fossil fuel-consuming vehicles can undermine sustainability gains and impede adoption of a hydrogen economy. A decentralized approach to hydrogen production and consumption, based on electrolysis of seawater, industrial wastewater, municipal effluents and other nontraditional water sources is proposed by Yale University researchers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’

For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Biden's energy secretary says she supports California gas vehicle ban

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she backs regulations California's state government approved in August banning the sale of new gas-powered cars after 2034. Granholm answered a question about the new law, saying she backed it and commending California for "leaning in" on climate policy, during an interview with Los Angeles reporter Elex Michaelson that aired Friday evening. She noted President Biden's informal commitment to ensure 50% of all U.S. car sales are electric by 2030.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

Norway Willing to Negotiate With Europe to Resolve Energy Crisis

Norway and its gas producers are willing to negotiate with the European Union in order to resolve the continent’s energy crisis. “We are not closing any doors for any kind of dialogue or contact,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters in Oslo Thursday. “It’s not in Norway’s interest that we have extraordinary gas price hikes. We are ready to listen to the companies and see whatever role we can play.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Infrastructure#British#Halley Bay#The Department Of Energy
pv-magazine-usa.com

A new era of made-in-USA solar

In February 2021, US President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order calling for the establishment of resilient American supply chains intended to, in part, advance the fight against climate change. To achieve the current goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035, the US Department of Energy (DOE) estimates that solar energy would need to grow from 4% of electricity supply today to 40%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘It beggars belief’: Liz Truss energy plan ‘shows government doesn’t understand climate crisis’

Liz Truss’s energy plans show the UK has effectively abandoned net-zero targets just three years after its world-leading commitment to cutting emissions, the government’s former chief scientific adviser has said.A major new fossil fuels campaign, including lifting the ban on fracking and expanding drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, has already been announced by the new prime minister’s administration.But the drive for more oil and gas production was “completely at odds” with the UK’s legally binding net-zero target, said Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, who was chief scientific adviser to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Fortune

The power of A.I. to help mitigate and manage climate change

A.I. is not a cure-all. But it can help us go down a more informed, increasingly data-driven, and faster path—and we have no time to lose. Every day, people throughout your organization make decisions—possibly hundreds of them—that either increase or decrease its sustainability. Which supplier should we choose? Do we procure green glass or clear glass for our product? Should we host the conference in London or New York?
TECHNOLOGY
Popular Science

For years, Chile exploited its environment to grow. Now it’s trying to save it.

Children play in the sand at Las Ventanas beach next to the AES Gener thermoelectric plant in Puchuncavi, Valparaiso region, Chile. The Quintero-Puchuncavi has become one of the five "sacrifice zones" in Chile. PABLO VERA/AFP via Getty ImagesChile's environmental sacrifice zones were built to meet the world's demands for copper, lithium, and other natural riches—but at a high cost.
AGRICULTURE
960 The Ref

First public global database of fossil fuels launches

A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels includes data from over 50,000 oil, gas and coal fields in 89...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy