ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Mummified remains found in bathtub of burglarized home in Arizona

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLkDn_0hy2LdRj00

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a mummified body found by police in the bathtub of a northwestern Arizona home as they investigated a burglary.

Bullhead City police said officers responding to a burglary in progress around 3:30 a.m. Saturday discovered 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside the house.

They said there were pry marks on the door, indicating forced entry into the home, and that Walters had been going inside for days and taking clothing, purses and other items she allegedly planned to sell online.

Police said officers searched the house and found the body in the tub in a natural mummified state, which occurs when a corpse is exposed to very dry conditions that slow typical decomposition.

Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

Police said Walters told officers she didn’t know the body was in the house.

It’s unknown how long the body was in the bathtub. Neighbors told police they believed that the house was vacant and that the homeowner may have moved away because they hadn’t been seen for about a year.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office was trying to determine the cause of death.

Detectives found the homeowner’s birth certificate, credit cards, driver’s license and income tax paperwork during searches of Walters’ home and vehicle. She was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of burglary. Police said they are seeking additional charges after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in her possession.

It was unclear Thursday if Walters has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Bullhead City, AZ
Bullhead City, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Mohave Daily News

Kingman man sentenced to life

KINGMAN — A Kingman man who was accused of stabbing a teenage girl to death in July 2009 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. Darrell Bryant Ketchner, 64, was convicted for the second time in August of first-degree murder and burglary for the July 4, 2009, death of 18-year-old Ariel Allison at her mother’s Kingman home.
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Latest water webinar takes on serious tone

LAKE HAVASU CITY — Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson sat in on Wednesday’s Morning Scoop webinar on water issues in Arizona, conducted by the Arizona Capitol Times, calling it an eye-opening presentation that confirmed what he already knew. There is a water crisis looming in Arizona. The webinar,...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
Mohave Daily News

Water, wastewater work to impact Highway 95 traffic

BULLHEAD CITY — Improvements to the Bullhead City water and wastewater systems are underway and could impact overnight traffic on Highway 95 at four locations at various times over the next month. The Bullhead City Council, at its Aug. 2 meeting, approved a $373,407 contract with Redmond Construction to...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy