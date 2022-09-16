ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Derenne Middle School students to report to Hodge Elementary due to water main break

By Dajhea Jones
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Students at Derenne Middle School will spend the day at Hodge Elementary due to a water main break at the school.

According to the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), walkers and car riders should report to Hodge Elementary, while bus riders will be transported there. The staff at Derenne will be on-site at Hodge to receive students.

The City of Savannah Water Department says the water main repair is expected to take until mid-afternoon.

The district says teaching and learning will continue for students on the regular schedule for each school. Derenne students should bring their devices and chargers to school today to facilitate learning in their temporary classrooms.

School officials anticipate students should be able to return to Derenne on Monday. If there is any change, parents will be notified over the weekend.

Bulloch County man shot over the weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Savannah police officer arrested and fired following domestic-related incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department fired an officer following a domestic-related incident that occurred earlier this month. Police say, Keith Lemarcus Roland, 23, has been employed with SPD since March 2020 and was assigned to the Central Precinct. Savannah police were notified of a domestic dispute involving...
SAVANNAH, GA
