Cameron Smith laughs at question on Rory McIlroy's tears at LIV Golf Chicago
Cameron Smith was asked a controversial question after the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational regarding Rory McIlroy. After his opening score of 66 at Rich Harvest Farms on Friday, Smith was asked a question by Akili Johnson of DrunkByTheTurn regarding his win at The Open Championship at St Andrews.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
golfmagic.com
Brooks Koepka jabs PGA Tour: LIV Golf caddies treated "like human beings"
Brooks Koepka has highlighted the fact that caddies are "treated like human beings" when asked what his biggest takeaways are since joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Koepka, 32, spoke to the media after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago where Cameron Smith is closing in on his maiden victory on the controversial series.
golfmagic.com
Why is Greg Norman's golf tournament still on the PGA Tour schedule?!
If you thought the huge divide created by LIV Golf had made things a bit awkward on the PGA Tour right now, just wait until Greg Norman's QBE Shootout comes to town this December. The QBE Shootout has been staged under many different names since its introduction in 1989, most...
golfmagic.com
Danny Willett THREE PUTTS from THREE FEET on 18 to hand Max Homa PGA Tour title
Danny Willett sensationally three-putted from three feet at the par-5 18th to hand Max Homa a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship. It was the first tournament of the new 2022/23 PGA Tour campaign, and there likely will not be a more dramatic finish for the rest of the season.
golfmagic.com
"Payback time" Seve's nephew says greed and abuse has led to LIV Golf
The nephew of Seve Ballesteros has hit out at the "greedy and abusive" management policies of the game's governing bodies that has ultimately led to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ivan Ballesteros has released a lengthy statement on LinkedIn. The news was first reported by Jamie Hall of Bunkered. His...
golfmagic.com
Bryson DeChambeau hits 6-iron 350 YARDS off the tee at LIV Golf Chicago event
Bryson DeChambeau has fond memories of playing golf in Chicago, having won the US Amateur Championship at Olympia Fields in 2015, and he has continued this at Rich Harvest Farms this week. During the second round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational, DeChambeau showed that he is still one of...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player reveals SHOCKING comment at Fortinet Championship
PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An heard a shout from the crowd at the Fortinet Championship which it seems he has heard one too many times before. After carding a solid score of 68 in the second round of the PGA Tour 2023 season's opening week, An took to Twitter and told his followers about an instance where he was mistaken for another player.
Golf Digest
LIV Golf will be well represented at St. Andrews for another of the DP World Tour's beloved events
One of the DP World Tour’s most unique and beloved tournaments, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, is set to be played Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at St. Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie in Scotland, and LIV Golf will be notably represented. Among those from the fledgling circuit...
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman's bromance with Cam Smith just went to another level
Greg Norman appears to have escalated his bromance with Cameron Smith after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago. Norman, 67, upped the ante earlier in the week when he claimed he now no longer wants to sit down for peace talks with PGA Tour bosses. He also waxed lyrical...
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
Trio of title-winning Aces headline US World Cup roster
LIV Golf FAQ: The new circuit challenging the PGA Tour
LIV Golf has been one of the biggest stories in the world of golf this year. But what is this
GolfWRX
PGA Tour caddie Tim Tucker launches True Aim ball markers to help you read greens better (plus, Bryson’s feedback)
Tim Tucker – a veteran PGA Tour caddie, who most notably worked with Bryson DeChambeau from 2016 until 2021 – has turned his green reading expertise into a new True Aim Marker, which is a ball marker designed to simplify the green reading and alignment process in order to make more putts.
