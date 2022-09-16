ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith laughs at question on Rory McIlroy's tears at LIV Golf Chicago

Cameron Smith was asked a controversial question after the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational regarding Rory McIlroy. After his opening score of 66 at Rich Harvest Farms on Friday, Smith was asked a question by Akili Johnson of DrunkByTheTurn regarding his win at The Open Championship at St Andrews.
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
Brooks Koepka jabs PGA Tour: LIV Golf caddies treated "like human beings"

Brooks Koepka has highlighted the fact that caddies are "treated like human beings" when asked what his biggest takeaways are since joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Koepka, 32, spoke to the media after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago where Cameron Smith is closing in on his maiden victory on the controversial series.
Why is Greg Norman's golf tournament still on the PGA Tour schedule?!

If you thought the huge divide created by LIV Golf had made things a bit awkward on the PGA Tour right now, just wait until Greg Norman's QBE Shootout comes to town this December. The QBE Shootout has been staged under many different names since its introduction in 1989, most...
"Payback time" Seve's nephew says greed and abuse has led to LIV Golf

The nephew of Seve Ballesteros has hit out at the "greedy and abusive" management policies of the game's governing bodies that has ultimately led to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ivan Ballesteros has released a lengthy statement on LinkedIn. The news was first reported by Jamie Hall of Bunkered. His...
PGA Tour player reveals SHOCKING comment at Fortinet Championship

PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An heard a shout from the crowd at the Fortinet Championship which it seems he has heard one too many times before. After carding a solid score of 68 in the second round of the PGA Tour 2023 season's opening week, An took to Twitter and told his followers about an instance where he was mistaken for another player.
Greg Norman's bromance with Cam Smith just went to another level

Greg Norman appears to have escalated his bromance with Cameron Smith after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago. Norman, 67, upped the ante earlier in the week when he claimed he now no longer wants to sit down for peace talks with PGA Tour bosses. He also waxed lyrical...
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
