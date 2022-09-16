Read full article on original website
Officials hold town halls on foster care system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
Beshear partners with 6 governors for Midwest Hydrogen Coalition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he’s working with governors in six other states to advance a hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce development across the Midwest by creating the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition. Beshear joined the governors of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin....
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah.
Taiwan officials visit Kentucky in anticipation of future corn, soybean purchases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Members of Kentucky corn and soybean associations joined representatives from the Republic of China (Taiwan) at an event Friday, Sept. 16 to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to purchase corn and soybean products from United States farmers over the next two years. The...
Owingsville man wins $777K from scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Owingsville man has won $777,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket. The man, who asked to remain anonymous, stopped by Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast last week when he bought a $20 Mega 7’s Limited Edition ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery. He later scratched the ticket and realized he matched the number 26 on the last row.
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea
CINCINNATI (AP) – An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Thirty-three-year-old Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is scheduled for sentencing later this month in Hamilton County. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part...
Kentucky State Parks readying for Halloween
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Parks are getting out the pumpkins and decorations for one of its most popular times of the year – Halloween!. Several resort parks, recreation parks and historic sites will have special events all throughout October that can include campsite decorating, costume contests, hayrides, haunted trails, mini golf, and other Halloween-themed events:
Man dead after shooting in Jackson County
MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 54-year-old McKee man is suspected of fatally shooting another man Sunday. Officers were called to a home off of KY-3445 just before 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found Billy Issacs, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Summer not going down without a fight as the season officially ends late Thursday
After a nice final weekend of summer across Central and Eastern Kentucky, we saw lots of sunshine across the area on Monday even if it didn’t start out that way. A dying complex of overnight thunderstorms to our northwest weakening out over Western Kentucky there was a bit of cloudiness this morning around daybreak. This made for some beautiful colors as the sun came up especially for areas west of Lexington.
